PELL CITY -- The sixth annual Styles Make Smiles event is next Friday for those who are actively going through cancer treatment or who are in remission.
“We’re excited to offer a day of free pampering at Salon 2113,” said Teresa Carden, one of the organizers for the event.
Salon 2113 is at 2113 Cogswell Ave., Pell City.
“Our team will be providing complimentary hairstyling, including wigs and scarves for those who have lost their hair due to treatments,” Carden said. “We will also have makeup application done by our Mary Kay specialists and free nail painting.”
Participants will also be provided goodie bags filled with items to make them smile.
The event is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15.
Women who want to get ready for that special Valentine’s weekend date can call 205-525-4483 for more information or to set up an appointment.