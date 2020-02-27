11th annual ‘Love Feeds the Soul’ Tablescapes fundraiser set for Saturday

PELL CITY -- Lakeside Hospice and The Christian Love Pantry will hold their 11th annual “Love Feeds the Soul” Tablescapes fundraiser this Saturday.
The event will be at Pell City First United Methodist Church starting at 11 a.m.
Elizabeth Thomaston, volunteer and community services coordinator for Lakeside Hospice, said the event will feature decorated tables prepared by hosts in a wide assortment of themes and colors.
She said attendees will be able to vote for their favorite table for a chance to win first- and second-place prizes. Thomaston said the tables have graciously been donated by members of the community.
Thomaston said there will also be a silent auction, raffles, door prizes and even a purse sale. She said all of these items were donated by local artists, businesses and individuals.
The flier for the event invites attendees to enjoy lunch while listening to Elvis.
Thomaston said all proceeds will be split between Lakeside Hospice and The Christian Love Pantry. Last year, the fundraiser brought in $16,175.94, and each organization received $8,087.97.
Thomaston said Lakeside Hospice uses the proceeds to help run its indigent care program. This program helps give care to patients who cannot afford to pay for it.
Thomaston said the fundraiser is organized by volunteers from both organizations, as well as members of the staff from Lakeside Hospice. She said while the fundraiser takes hard work from all involved, it is a labor of love.
For more information or for tickets, email Thomaston at bthomaston@lakesidehospice.org, Stephanie Huoneycutt at shoneycutt@lakesidehospice.org or call 205-884-111.
Individual tickets are $30 each, and a table of eight is $240.