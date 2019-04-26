LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln will host its fifth annual Blue Eye Creek Festival on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at England Park in Old Town Lincoln.
As in years pasts, guests can expect multiple food and arts and craft vendors for a day of fun that will be appropriate for all ages. Multiple activities will also be offered throughout the day.
A classic car show will be in the historic portion of downtown from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
A youth fishing tournament is slated for 9 a.m. until noon for children ages 2-14. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for Lincoln fall sports at a discounted price from noon until 2 p.m.
Musical performances will be provided by the Lincoln High School band and the area duo Robby Jordan and Marc Womack.
The festival is free and open to the public.
For more information, call the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department at 205-763-1006.