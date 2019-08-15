TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- The American Red Cross will present the 14th annual Talladega Superspeedway Laps for Life Blood Drive on Thursday, Aug. 29, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Fox Sports 1 Dome at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame just outside the track, according to a press release.
All presenting blood donors will receive a custom Laps for Life Red Cross T-shirt, two race tickets to the Sugarlands 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Saturday, Oct. 12, a tour of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame (self-guided) and Talladega Superspeedway, and a chance to win a ride around the track in a Talladega Superspeedway vehicle.
Raffle prizes will also be given away throughout the blood drive.
The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to ensure communities are prepared to meet the diverse needs of all patients. Blood is needed for many different reasons. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients, organ transplant patients and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all need blood.
Patrick Barfield, director of administration and guest services for Talladega Superspeedway, has managed the Talladega Superspeedway Laps for Life initiative since its inception.
The lives lost during the Sept. 11 attacks encouraged Barfield to work with the Red Cross and spearhead the blood drives at the 2.66-mile venue. At the 13th annual Laps for Life Talladega blood drive, last year, Barfield was the first donor in line.
“My first donation was in 2006, and I haven’t stopped donating since,” said Barfield, in the release.
Said Ronnika A. McFall, external communications manager for the Red Cross Alabama and Central Gulf Coast Blood Services Region, in the release, “Our volunteer donors and sponsors, like Patrick Barfield, are the only source of blood for patients. We appreciate the Talladega Superspeedway team for partnering with us to create this fun tradition of rolling up a sleeve at the speedway and helping to ensure a stable blood supply.”
How to donate blood
For more information and to make an appointment to donate, download theRed Cross Blood Donor App, visitRedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) sponsor code: TALLADEGA.
Donors of all blood types are needed.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visitRedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
About the American Red Cross
