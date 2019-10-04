The fifth annual Dancing with Dega Stars fundraiser is set for Saturday, May 9, at McFarlane Auditorium, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The event is spearheaded by The Alabama Council of the Blind, which announced the 2020 lineup during a kickoff event at the Alabama School for the Blind on Thursday evening.
“The kickoff went great,” Dancing with Dega Stars Coordinator and Alabama Council of the Blind member Joan Garrett said. “Everyone is really excited to get started rehearsing.”
The 2020 lineup of Dega Stars includes:
John Allen, Talladega County revenue commissioner;
Deborah Brown, finance and accounting clerk, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB);
Grayson Coker, nursing student at Jefferson State Community College;
Lauren Deal, Talladega Insurance Agency;
Ruth Helen Deese, real estate agent;
Sharla Eason, physical therapist, Drayer Physical Therapy Institute;
Kenny Funderburg, Talladega County deputy sheriff;
Roy Granger, plant manager, Birmingham, Alabama Industries for the Blind;
Jeremy Jones, director of information technology, AIDB;
Marquita Riggins, assistant director of development, AIDB; and
Michael Talley, owner, Talley Vending Services, and president of the Alabama Council of the Blind.
Proceeds will fund scholarships and technology grants for vision impaired children across Alabama.
During its fourth annual event last April, the fundraiser raised more than $25,500.
“We were able to provide eight scholarships for blind or visually impaired students across the state,” Garrett said. “This year, we have set a fundraising goal of $30,000.”
Garrett added the fundraiser is now accepting sponsors, and tickets will soon be available at First National Bank and Griffins Jewelers.
For more information, contact Garett at 256-375-5667.
To reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell, email to: RollTideLace@gmail.com.