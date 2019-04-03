TALLADEGA -- The fourth annual Dancing with the Dega Stars fundraiser will take place Saturday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m.
The night of charitable dancing will take place inside McFarlane Auditorium on the campus of the Alabama School for the Deaf (ASD) in Talladega.
Proceeds from the event will be used to fund scholarships and technology grants for visually impaired children across the state.
The fundraiser is spearheaded by the Alabama Council of the Blind (ACB).
Last year, the event raised almost $30,000.
“There is still time to donate and vote,” ACB President Joan Garrett said. “Our goal this year is $33,000.
“We just want to say thank you to the community for continuing to support the event. These scholarships do so much for blind and visually impaired students across the state. This is what it’s all about.”
Talladega attorney Chad Woodruff and Dr. Almena Free, a physician at Regional Medical Center in Anniston, were named last year’s champions and took home the shiny mirror ball trophy.
The 2019 star-studded lineup of 11 local couples is as follows:
Rod Skene, teacher at E.H. Gentry, and Alicia Tucker, a stay-at-home mom;
Marquez Green, programming brand chief at Anniston Army Depot, and Kimberly Myers, owner of Sassy Layne Sweet Shop;
Matt Hill, deputy sheriff for Talladega County, and Shae O’Donnell, a student at Jacksonville State University;
Holly Wood, owner of Hollywood Pet Salon, and Zack Dollar, Talladega dentist;
Shemetea Miller, Alabama School for the Blind counselor, and Zack Baeza, student at JSU;
Mary Lauren Kulovitz, attorney at Thornton, Carpenter, O’Brien, Lawrence & Sims, and Tommy Barrow, owner of Pell City Coffee Company;
Jovet Sanchez, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind accountant, and Yolanda Green, ParaPro at Alexandria Elementary;
Ben Robbins, attorney at Robbins and Robbins, and Lacy Dollar, wife of Zack Dollar;
Kelly Hubbard, retired school administrator and Children’s Foundation executive director, and Brian Hutton, aquatic/senior service director for Talladega City Parks and Recreation;
Anna Jones, assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary, and Eric Chapman, paramedic and firefighter for the city of Oxford; and
Dr. Lewis Doggett, Anniston pediatrician, and Kelsey Chapman, a stay-at-home mom.
Contestants will be judged in three different scoring categories, including the audience favorite award, the fundraising award and the judges award.
The fundraising award is based on online voting, which continues at www.dancingwithdegastars.com with a cost of a $1 per vote.
Sabrina Baeza, owner of Premiere Ballroom in Anniston and Jacksonville, and her daughter, Diandra,are choreographers for the event.
Chip Moore and Gayle McMillian will be masters of ceremony. Multiple exhibition dances will also be performed by dancers from Studio C, Premiere Ballroom, the Alabama School for the Blind cheerleaders and more.
Tickets may be purchased online or at Griffins Jewelers or First Bank of Alabama in Talladega.
Ticket prices are $20 for general admission or $50 for a VIP ticket, which includes an after-event party at First Bank of Alabama. Sponsorship information is also available online atwww.dancingwithdegastars.com or by contacting Garrett at 256-375-5667.