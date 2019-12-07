TALLADEGA -- The fourth annual Christmas on the Square was drawing plenty of business Saturday.
Residents flocked to Talladega’s Historic Courthouse Square to participate in all kinds of holiday activities, including a skating rink by the county courthouse, special Christmas presentations at The Ritz Theatre, Santa Claus and a wide array of vendors and food.
Mali Barefoot, of Oxford, was among the vendors.
Barefoot is a high school senior who was running a booth, Chalk Couture, with the help of her parents. Barefoot, who was selling an art product, said Christmas on the Square is great for families.
Angela York, of Lincoln, another vendor, was operating a booth selling women’s clothes from her business, Funky Paisley Boutique. York is a regular at different events but not so much at Christmas on the Square.
“This is actually my first time to do this one,” she said, “I did April in Talladega and did well, so I decided to do this one as well.”
York noted that even early in the day, she was already doing well due to the good turnout.
While the vendors were one draw, the big draw for most people seemed to be the skating rink. Several attendees said the rink was a huge hit with their children.
Prezell Lane, of Talladega, said his three daughters were enjoying the rink despite having not known it was there.
“We were just out riding bikes,” Lane said.
When he saw the ice rink, he thought it would be a good experience for his daughters, so they stopped and tried it out. Lane says his daughters were having a good time, and the skating rink was a unique experience.
Ashley Hester, of Talladega, said her daughter was captivated by the skating rink.
“All she wants to do is skate,” she said.
Not all the action was centered around the skating rink, however, as Hester noted her next stop was likely the train running through a small part of The Square.
Diane Johnson, of Lincoln, said she and her grandchildren had done several different activities during the event.
“We went to Santa’s Workshop and got one of the handmade ducks,” Johnson said, pointing out the wooden toys that were given out to kids who visited Santa.
Lani Huff, of Sylacauga, said the event was good even for a young family like hers. Huff is the mother of a 1-year-old girl.
“We got to go see Santa Claus, we got to make an ornament, we got to make one of those ducks,” she said. “It's great!”
The event concludes Sunday, when it will be open from noon to 6 p.m.