TFD responds to 14 calls during past week

The Talladega Fire Department responded to 14 calls during the past week, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The week’s first call was to an alarm on Rosa Street that turned out to be caused by a dying battery. Firefighters replaced the battery before leaving, according to the summary.
The following day, they responded to a fire in the Talladega National Forest in Waldo, but ended up turning the scene over to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
The same day, according to the summary, they also responded to a call at 40 Dorothy Lane, where an unknown person with a gun was attempting to set a trailer on fire with lighted newspapers. A small fire was put out by the homeowner using a garden hose, and the trailer was not damaged, according to the summary. This took place at the same address as a carjacking involving a 4-month-old infant the following day; the infant was found safe in Lincoln, and the case remains under investigation by Talladega Police.
The first call for May 9 involved a vehicle that had caught fire in Lincoln earlier rekindling while on the back of a wrecker headed for Hindman’s salvage yard in Talladega. It was put out.
That night, firefighters were called to a medical assist at Welch Avenue and the 275 Bypass, where they helped to create a landing zone for the LifeSaver helicopter.
There were two calls shown for Sunday, the first to a stovetop fire on Russell Drive that did not cause any serious damage and the second to a one vehicle accident on North Street East that damaged a fire hydrant but did not result in any injury.
The first call for Monday was to a two-vehicle accident at the Piggly Wiggly on Battle Street involving an 18-wheeler. Both vehicles were damaged, but neither driver was injured.
The day’s other calls involved a trash fire that started in the bed of a pickup truck, but did not damage the vehicle and a downed power line on Lancaster Street. There were no calls on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Warwick said firefighters responded to an elevator alarm at the Spring Street Recreation Center and a gas line on Davis Street damaged by a lawn mower. Spire was called to repair the latter.
On Thursday firefighters had a call cancelled en route to Waites and Allison Mill roads and assisted Stemley Volunteer Fire Department with a brush fire at Alabama 77 and Providence Road. Warwick said the property owner was advised of the county-wide burn ban currently in effect and given a warning.