ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health said Friday test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a St. Clair County infant suspected of having measles came back negative.
The infant was the first presumptive measles reported in Alabama.
ADPH officials said the results obtained May 2 from a commercial laboratory were positive; however, the results received from the CDC on Friday were negative.
In a press release, ADPH states the agency will continue to investigate all reports received through the formal process for notifiable diseases.
Measles is a notifiable disease with a reporting requirement of within 24 hours. The result of additional testing performed by the CDC was reported to the ADPH on Friday afternoon and is being shared.
ADPH officials said out of an abundance of caution, with evidence of presumptive disease, a positive initial measles test was reported after determining this was in the best interest of the public while awaiting additional testing.
Officials said the important message remains that MMR vaccine, for those without immunity to measles, is the most effective measure a person can take.
As of May 8, a total of 252 reports have been investigated for measles in 2019. There are 82 open investigations and 170 closed investigations.
CDC and ADPH strongly encourage all residents to ensure they are up to date on all vaccines, especially measles vaccine, because measles is circulating in 23 states.
At this time, the ADPH continues to recommend that infants and children be vaccinated at 12 months and 4 years of age.
From the time a person is exposed to measles, it can take seven to 21 days for signs and symptoms to occur, with an average of 10-14 days. People are contagious from four days before the rash develops until four days afterward. Symptoms may include fever, cough, running nose, red or watery eyes, mouth spots and rash.