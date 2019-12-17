Tennis association presents Pell City with $20K grant for court improvements

PELL CITY -- The Logan Martin Tennis Association presented the City Council with $20,000 in grant money during a Dec. 9 council meeting.
The money came from a $5,000 facilities grant from the United States Tennis Association and a $15,000 grant from the USTA Southern Section. The money was presented by the association’s Carol Osberg for the work on the tennis facilities back in July.
The improvements included the two new courts next to the Civic Center, a new tennis building and LED lighting on all of the city’s courts.
Parks and Recreation officials noted the association has often helped with improvements in the past. Tennis pro Sarah Stewart said that in her 21 years with the city, the tennis association has always been a big help.
Osberg pointed out that the association pushes for improvements to tennis facilities regularly. As part of this, it also seeks out grants to help the city with these projects.
Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said this was particularly helpful to the city. He explained that due to the nonprofit nature of the association, it can apply for grants the city can’t. He noted that grants are important when the city is improving or building facilities.
“Anytime we can receive grants, it makes our dollars go further,” Edge said.
On the most recent improvements, Osberg said they were a long time coming.
“They were much-needed,” she said.
She added that with the extra facilities, the city will be able to up its profile as far as tournaments and other tennis activities.