A 73-year-old woman died in the infield of the Talladega Super Speedway late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, but law enforcement responded to no other major incidents at the track over the long weekend.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy identified the woman as Sandra Harris Evans of Spring City, Tennessee. Her husband woke up around 3 a.m. Tuesday and found her unresponsive, Murphy said. She was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. from natural causes.
Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said there were a total of 14 misdemeanor arrests made at the track over the long weekend, which was extended due to a rain delay that moved the race from Sunday to Monday.
Specifically, six people were charged with disorderly conduct, four with public intoxication, one with second-degree possession of marijuana, five with third-degree criminal trespassing and one with carrying a pistol without a permit.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Public Information Officer Corporal Brian Merrill said he was not aware of any serious accidents on track property during race weekend.
“We had some accidents on the interstate during the time, but nothing serious and nothing that seems to be related to the race,” he said.
Alabama State Troopers no longer do checks for driving under the influence during race weekends due to a lack of manpower, Merrill added.
“It was a really good crowd,” Tubbs said Tuesday. “Everything went really smoothly.”