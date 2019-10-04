SYLACAUGA -- Payton Park Shopping Center in Sylacauga was recently purchased by Rise Partners, a Chattanooga, Tennessee, investment group.
The company announced the purchase via press release on its official website Sept. 13.
The investment group is “focused on shopping center acquisitions, redevelopments and ground-up development,” the release reads.
Payton Park is Rise Partners’ fourth acquisition of the year.
“We are excited to own this well-occupied center that benefits from a strong area employment base, as well as substantial weekend traffic from Birmingham residents traveling to Lake Martin and river homes,” the release notes.
Located on U.S. Highway 280, the 232,000 square foot shopping center is anchored by Walmart and Burkes Outlet and is 97 percent leased.
“We are excited to announce that Walmart has agreed to extend its lease until 2031, Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said. “We are excited about bringing additional restaurants to the area, which continues to grow.”
Efforts to reach Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Strickland for additional comment were unsuccessful Friday.
