Teenage shooting victim declines to cooperate with authorities

TALLADEGA -- A 17-year-old Talladega resident is refusing to cooperate with investigators after being shot Saturday afternoon near Talladega Downs.
According to Police Captain John McCoy, the incident took place between 1:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. Saturday. The victim was walking down West Sloan Avenue when a vehicle drove up and someone inside it fired several shots at the victim. The victim was hit once or twice, although his wounds are not considered life-threatening.
The victim was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, where he was treated. McCoy said the victim told investigators that he had no intention of cooperating, and if that an arrest in his shooting was made, he did not intend to prosecute.
Nonetheless, McCoy said investigators did recover some evidence at the scene and had developed some information on the case.
Although it was not clear if they were related, McCoy said officers also responded to shooting calls at City Court II later in the day on Saturday. No one was injured and no property damage was reported, a vehicle matching a description given by a caller was spotted after the second call, a little after 7 p.m. The vehicle was pulled over and some marijuana was seized from the vehicle, but nothing tied to it to a shooting and none of the three occupants were arrested, McCoy said.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.