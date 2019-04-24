Four teams from The Daily Home’s coverage area have advanced to the state high school soccer playoffs that begin Thursday.
In Class 4A-5A, Childersburg’s girls will travel to Tuscaloosa take on American Christian at 7 p.m.
The Lady Tigers (6-10-1) finished the regular season by winning three of their last six matches. Childersburg finished second in Area 6.
American Christian enters the postseason on a six-game winning streak. The Lady Patriots won the Area 6 title.
Also in 4A-5A girls, Sylacauga will host Demopolis on Friday at 5 p.m.
The Lady Aggies (13-5) finished undefeated in Area 6. Sylacauga has won four of its last five matches entering the postseason. Sylacauga’s defense has recorded four shutouts in the last five contests.
Demopolis finished second in Area 5. The Lady Tigers (3-6-1) defeated Sipsey Valley to clinch their lone area win and a playoff berth.
In 6A girls, Pell City takes on visiting G.W. Carver (Birmingham) on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Lady Panthers (9-2-2) enter the postseason on a seven-game win streak. Pell City swept Pinson Valley and Clay Chalkville to earn the Area 2 crown.
The Lady Panthers are led by their stingy defense, which has recorded shutouts in six of their last seven games. On the season, Pell City has seven shutouts in 13 games.
G.W. Carver closed the regular season by going 2-2-1 in the last month. The Lady Rams finished second in Area 11 behind Gardendale.
Boys
Lincoln’s boys will travel to take on Springville on Friday at 7 p.m. The Golden Bears (16-6-2) finished second in Area 10 behind Southside-Gadsden.
Lincoln closed the regular season by winning six of its last eight matches. The Golden Bears ended the regular season by tying Saks 3-3.
Springville (14-5) enters the tournament looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Tigers closed out the season with a pair of losses to 7A opponent Mountain Brook.
Springville did, however, win six of its last eight games overall, including wins over Moody and Leeds to clinch an undefeated record in Area 9.