TALLADEGA -- The incoming members of the Talladega City Council and City Board of Education will have an opportunity to keep a campaign pledge before they are even officially sworn in.
During a candidate forum at The Ritz Theatre before the general election, every candidate present said they would be willing to participate in a team-building exercise at Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center at some point after the election.
The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce will be facilitating such an exercise Monday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bagley Center.
“To show our committed partnership with the city and Board of Education, the Chamber is excited to announce that we have partnered with Shocco Springs to offer this course to the incoming elected body … at no charge. City Manager Beth Cheeks and (City Schools) Superintendent Tony Ball are also invited and highly encouraged to attend and participate,” Chamber Executive Director Jason Daves said in a letter to the elected officials.
Cheeks said she and Ball would both be attending.
Daves’ letter goes on to say, “You will be challenged as a team to communicate, lead and follow, respect individualities and learn that you can accomplish more working together. Although you will not be partaking in any strenuous or physical activities, everyone should wear casual clothes and comfortable shoes.”
Each participant will have to sign a standard waiver to participate.
Dr. Horace Patterson, president of the outgoing council and the only member of the panel who will be part of the new administration, and the four new council members have all said they are planning to attend, as did current BOE Chairwoman Mary McGhee. Because McGhee was unopposed in the election, she did not participate in the candidate forum and had not previously pledged to participate.
BOE member Jake Montgomery said he would be there if at all possible, and the sole new member of the school board, Sandra Beavers, also said she was open to attending but could not fully commit until checking in with her full-time job.
Daves said he was sympathetic to the relatively short notice and the scheduling of the event on the day of the swearing in for the new administration.
“We understand the date is short notice and not perfect for everyone’s schedule,” he said. “But a ‘perfect date’ for a six-hour meeting between 10 busy people doesn’t exist. However, we are anticipating 100 percent participation because we feel everyone will make this a priority.”
He added that the members of the council and the school board would split up into separate groups in the morning to concentrate on “team-building activities, with a focus on communications, leadership and becoming a unified body. After lunch, the council and school board will merge as one group activity and focus on the importance of unity between the city and school (system).”
Because a quorum of both bodies will be present, officials will be expected to refrain from any discussion of business that is likely to come before them in the near future in order to avoid running afoul of the Open Meetings Act.
“The course is solely for educational and professional team-building purposes,” Daves wrote in his letter to the officials.