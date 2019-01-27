PELL CITY – TCI of Alabama broke ground Thursday to signal a $3 million expansion project in the Pell City Industrial Park.
“The city of Pell City is proud to see TCI of Alabama expanding in our great city,” said Mayor Bill Pruitt. “New investment and job growth will stimulate the local economy and highlights the fact that Pell City is a great place for business. We congratulate TCI on their success and wish them continued success going forward.”
TCI of Alabama is a disposal and recycling company that recycles obsolete oil-filled transformers and other electrical equipment, offering its services to industries, utilities, cooperatives, colleges, hospitals and government institutions.
The St. Clair County Leadership Class, along with officers from the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, attended Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony.
“It’s exciting to see the community come together and grow,” said Pell City Chamber of Commerce President Chris Christian. “It’s very exciting to be a part of this community.”
Christian’s comment was echo by George Jackson, president and part owner of TCI of Alabama.
“Why in the world would you want to be anywhere else,” Jackson said.
He said the former owner of Trans-Cycle Industries Inc., David Laskin, who originally opened Trans-Cycle Industries in Pell City in 1989, told him the community wanted to work with the company, to make sure the industry was successful.
“Thank you for allowing us to be a part of this community,” Jackson said.
The new owners of TCI of Alabama have called Pell City home since 2006, when they acquired the assets of Trans-Cycle Industries.
“We are grateful for the exceptional support we have had from Pell City, the Pell City Industrial Development Board, St. Clair County and the St. Clair County EDC (Economic Development Council),” Jackson said.
The $3 million expansion will add 30 new jobs over the next three years, according to the St. Clair County EDC officials.
The expansion includes the land acquisition of 5 acres and will come in two phases.
The first phase will be making a parking area on the recently acquired land adjacent to the facility.
Officials said this will allow TCI of Alabama room to expand its current building. It will also provide needed space for parking and equipment storage.
The second phase will be the actual expansion of the existing TCI of Alabama structure.
“We look forward to continuing our company’s growth in Pell City and are excited about the opportunities that are ahead,” Jackson said.
Don Smith, executive director of the St. Clair County EDC, said this expansion project has been in the works for more than two years.
“It’s been a long trip, but I’m glad it was a success,” Smith said.
Officials said that TCI of Alabama’s expansion is expected to generate $106,758 in additional tax revenues for schools during the next 10 years.
“St. Clair County always welcomes new investment and quality jobs to our community,” said St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning. “We are happy to be able to work with the city of Pell City to encourage growth among the companies in St. Clair County. This investment opens doors for new opportunities for our citizens now and in the future.”