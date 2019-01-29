The Talladega County Education Foundation awarded 15 Lance D. Grissett Grants for the 2019 school year Monday afternoon during the regular meeting of the County Board of Education. The grants total more than $13,000, a record for recent years.
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said she believed this might be the first year that the amount for teacher grants had been raised in quite some time, if not ever.
In addition to regular fundraising, the foundation also began accepting donations via PayPal this year, she added.
According to their web site, “The Talladega County Education Foundation is a nonprofit corporation organized in 1993. The purpose of the foundation is to establish, maintain and manage an educational fund and to provide financial resources for special programs and projects which will include those beyond the state required educational opportunities for students enrolled in the Talladega County School System. The foundation supports the school system's vision to provide a challenging, rigorous curriculum empowering all students to be successful in the 21st century.”
Each year, the foundation awards three school-wide competitive grants in the amount of $1,000 to $2,000 to one elementary, one middle and one high school. Up to 18 teacher competitive grants (one per school) in the amount of $500 to $1,000 will be awarded each year.
The foundation will also award college scholarships later this year.
The first three grants awarded went to schools, and were worth $2,000 each. B.B. Comer Elementary School’s award will go toward “Roken STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Integration with Rokenbok Rolling Labs,” according to a fact sheet listing the winners.
Drew Middle School’s grant will go toward the “Future Ready Library” project, including a Lego wall, and Talladega County Central High School’s will go toward “Makerspace-A-Month,” including tools and materials for various creative projects.
The other grants were awarded to projects put together by individual teachers. These included $589.78 for Chairs and Change by Debra Armstrong at Comer Elementary; $560 for The Hate U Give PSA Project by Sarah Patterson of B.B. Comer High School; $600 for an outdoor obstacle course/classroom by Evelyn Reeves at Childersburg High; $599 for Doodler pens by Tammy Bailey at Drew Middle School; $591.41 for Analyzing and Interpreting Fossils Hands-On by Amanda Spurling of Fayetteville; $596.84 for Good Morning Lincoln Elementary School by Amanda Alderman at Lincoln Elementary; $600 for Lisa Swinney’s Entrepreneur Project at Lincoln High; $550 for STEAM Into Reading by Holley Burford at Stemley Road Elementary; $574.99 for Revamping Reading at Munford Elementary; $599.30 for Practice Makes Permanent by Kelsey Bombard at Sycamore Elementary School; $595 for human tissue slides by Dana Brumbelow at Talladega County Central High; and $590 for Stitching Through Geometry by Heather Studdard at Winterboro.
The grants were presented Monday by former board employee and foundation executive director Nancy Cotter.
Both the grants and the scholarships are named in honor of Dr. Lance Grissett, who served as county schools superintendent for more than two decades and served on the Talladega City Council as well.
Also Monday, the board:
- Honored Brenda Bulger, clerical assistant at Childersburg High School; Candace Presley, intenerant school LPN at Childersburg High; Melissa Mache, pre-K instructional assistant at Stemley Road Elementary School and Valeria Millender, secretary/bookkeeper at Talladega Central as support employees of the month.
- Recognized students and teachers from various career technical programs as part of Career-Tech Month.
- Was recognized as part of Board Member Recognition Month. Lacey said that board members Mike Turner and Joan Doyle were both All-State Board Members, and that she did not know of any other board in Alabama that had two such members.
- Accepted the resignations of Shannon Arnold (bus driver, Genesis), Savannah Bush (business education teacher at Drew Middle), Yvonia Chancellor (custodian at Childersburg High), Andrea Hatfield (first grade at Childersburg), Shawn Jones (fifth grade at Munford Elementary School), Brandon Pisacrita (second grade teacher at Stemley Road Elementary), Dana Sanders (assistant Child Nutrition Program manager at Lincoln High), Ann Smith (counselor at Talladega County Central High), Rebekah Sullivan (CNP assistant manager at Munford High), and Tairi Vital (music teacher at TCCHS).
- Hired Gary Bradley Dennis (bus driver at Sycamore Elementary); Angela Mitchell (bus driver at Stemely); Madison Pair (special education at Lincoln); Jasmine Reynolds (first grade at Childersburg) and Breanna Twymon (special education at Lincoln).
- Transferred Andrea Butts (bus driver, from Stemley to Drew); Victoria Ferguson (CNP assistant from Munford High to Stemley); Tarus Twymon (bus driver at Childersburg Middle to carpenter in the maintenance department) and Vicky Wade ( six hour CNP assistant at Munford High to seven hour).
- Approved leaves of absence for Brittani Brown (assistant principal at Childersburg High), Lena Emmanuel (counselor at Comer High), Sheryl Goodsen (clerical assistant at TCCHS), Timothy Murray (custodian at Childersburg High), Krista Phillips (CNP assistant, Munford High), Stephanie Stevens (kindergarten at Munford Elementary), Katy Turner (assistant principal at Munford Elementary) and Kellie Williamson (CNP assistant at Sycamore).
- Terminated Drew Middle School bus driver Kenneth Vincent.
- Approved an out-of-state field trip for seventh and eighth graders at Childersburg Middle to go to World of Coke in Atlanta.
- Approved a bill of sale for property sold to the Rushing Springs District in the mid-1980’s. The sale was approved more than three decades ago, but for some reason there was no bill of sale, Lacey said.
- Announced the next two board meetings would be Feb. 25 and March 18.