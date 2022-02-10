TCC defeats Woodland to win Class 1A, Area 8 title

ALPINE—Talladega County Central was able to get some revenge against Woodland on Thursday night. After getting embarrassed in a 26-point loss to the Bobcats in January, the Fighting Tigers were able to get payback with a 61-52 win in the championship game of Class 1A, Area 8 Tournament at Winterboro.
“It was time for them to respond,” TC Central head coach Arcadia Garrett said. “The last time we played Woodland they beat us by 30. They caught fire, they couldn’t miss. It’s some things that we could’ve done differently to change the outcome. Tonight we made those adjustments. We played better offense. We took shots that were in rhythm instead of forcing it and we were able to come out on top at the end.”
TC Central will host Central Haynesville in the sub regional game on Tuesday.
The two teams went back and forth in the first half as they went into halftime tied at 35-all. TC Central took control of the game in the third quarter as the Fighting Tigers outscored Woodland 11-4 in the third which helped them take a 45-39 lead into the fourth.
The Fighting Tigers set the tone defensively as they were able to contest shots without fouling. TC Central also held the Bobcats to one shot on the offensive end.
“I think we did a tremendous job on defense in that third quarter,” Garrett said. “We haven’t played a lot of man-to-man defense all year but I told them that we would have to be ready to play it at some point and be ready to play it well. The guys really responded.”
Jhovi Cole also got it done on offense in the third. The freshman guard scored seven of his 12 points in the period including a 3-pointer which gave TC Central a 46-37 lead.
“He knocked down some big shots and he defended,” Garrett said. “He didn’t play like a ninth grader. We have been working with him all year on his attitude and working on his demeanor. We’ve been trying to get him where he can play basketball on the varsity level. He’s a young kid but he has a game that can translate to the varsity level. We’ve been working to try to get his mindset where it needs to be.”
In the semifinals, Woodland overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth to defeat Winterboro. This time however the comeback attempt wasn’t successful as TC Central was able to respond with timely baskets throughout the quarter.
The Bobcats cut the lead down to 48-44 but TC Central answered with baskets by Jakendrick Tuck and Cameron Swain to increase the lead to 52-44.
Swain came through in the clutch for the Fighting Tigers as he connected on nine free throws in the final 1:23 of the game.
“I have been working on nothing but free throws, because I knew I was slacking off in the beginning, “Swain said. “I know as long as you put the work in it will pay off in the end.”
Swain was named the MVP of the tournament. The senior led the way for TC Central as he scored 28 points. The 6-foot-6 guard scored 12 of his 28 points in the first quarter. Swain said that he played with a sense of urgency on Thursday.
“I knew from the beginning that it was going to be a big game for us because we wanted home court advantage (in the sub-regional game),” Swain said. “Last year, we were missing a few players and we couldn’t go far. This year, I feel like we can make it to the Final Four this year.”
Tuck scored 15 points for the Fighting Tigers. Tuck was one of five TC Central players to be named to the all-tournament team along with Swain, Cole, Jamieon Garrett, and Zion Robinson.
“We came out here and played together,” Tuck said. I told them if we play as a team we will take the area championship home. We played as a team and we won. We will celebrate when we get home.