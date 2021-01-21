TCC defeats B.B. Comer to advance to county championship

SYLACAUGA—TC Central defeated B.B. Comer 49-42 in the semifinals of the Talladega County Tournament on Thursday night. This is the second season in a row that the Lady Fighting Tigers have advanced to the championship game of the Talladega County Tournament.
TC Central will try to repeat as county champions on Saturday when they travel to take on rival Winterboro.
"I am just trying to piggyback of what coach (Robert) Duncan has done for this program," TC Central head coach Ebonie Ferguson said, referring to the program's former coach. "I am happy and blessed that the girls are able to get to the county championship."
Faith Johnson led the way for TC Central as she scored 19 points in the win.
Johnson had it going early as she scored seven points in the opening period to help TC Central take a 16-12 lead into the second quarter.
Both teams would struggle to score in the second as they combined to score five points.
Comer made adjustments defensively as they double-teamed Johnson every time she touched the ball. Amiya Sillmon scored on a putback for TC Central's only basket.
TC Central also buckled down on the defensive end as they switched between a 1-3-1 zone and a 2-3 zone, which forced Comer to take contested shots.
Raven McCain scored Comer's lone basket in the second on a layup. She also knocked a free throw later in the period to cut TC Central's lead to 18-15 at intermission.
Johnson and Sillmon turned up the intensity on the offensive end in the third to help TC Central take control of the game. The Lady Fighting Tigers outscored Comer 15-5 in the third. The duo was responsible for scoring or assisting on 10 of the points in the period.
Johnson opened up the period by dissecting the Comer defense and finding Sillmon wide open for a layup.
Sillmon would return the favor as she found Johnson cutting to the basket for a layup. The two would hook up again later in the period, as Sillmon threw a baseball pass from the other end of the court to Johnson, who was streaking down the court for a layup to increase the lead to 30-21.
"I think at the end of the day if you have two people coming at Faith (Johnson) somebody is open," Ferguson said. "Amiya was open, and that was big for us. We saw some opportunities to get a long baseball pass, and we were able to get some easy layups out of it."
TC Central's Icelynn Gooden scored five of her seven points in the third, including a 3-pointer late in the period to give them a 33-21 lead going into the final period.
The Lady Fighting Tigers' lead would increase by as many as 16 points, but Comer fought their way back into the game. Mellexia Harvey scored eight points in the fourth, including a 3 to cut the lead down to 47-39.
Sillmon, however, would close out the game for TC Central as she scored a layup to increase the lead to 49-39 with less than a minute to play. Sillmon finished with 12 points.
B.B. Comer head coach Michael Hale was disappointed that his team did take advantage of having an opportunity to play in the county championship.
"I challenged my girls in the locker room to be special," Hale said. "Nobody has ever said B.B. Comer and championship in basketball ever especially girls basketball. I challenged them to come out and be special, and we fell short."