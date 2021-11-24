TC Central's Faith Johnson earns Player of the Week

Faith Johnson was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Talladega County Central High School’s girls basketball team to two victories.
“It’s an honor,” Johnson said. “I thank my teammates for trusting me with the ball. I thank my coach for teaching more about the game. I thank God for giving me my talent, and overall, I’m thankful for having the anointing that I have with my team.”
In three games last week, Johnson averaged 21.6 points for the Lady Fighting Tigers.
The senior guard scored 16 points in a loss to Pell City. Johnson scored 26 and 23 points in wins over Vincent and Faith Christian.
“I have been working on my game more, especially with me playing this summer with my AAU team,” Johnson said. “I feel like I can do more than what I put out.”
Johnson’s best game of the week came in a 42-25 win over Vincent. Johnson outscored the Yellow Jackets 26-25. Johnson said she had extra motivation going into that contest after dropping the opener to Pell City.
“I was just excited and ready to play,” Johnson said. “I was ready to get my season started. I was in a certain mood for the Vincent game. I want to shut a player down for Vincent. It not only shows what I can do but what TC can do. We have a low standard for folks, but at the end of the day, we fight no matter what.”
Johnson and the Fighting Tigers have high hopes for the 2021-2022 season. Last season, TC Central’s year ended in heartbreaking fashion to Georgiana 64-62 in the semifinals of the Class 1A Southeast regional tournament. Johnson scored 34 points in that loss.
“I want us to get that chemistry together for the rest of the season,” Johnson said. “I want us to learn each other and get past each round that we can.”
Johnson has had a stellar career at TC Central. Johnson, who has been playing on varsity since she was in the seventh grade, has scored over 2,000 points for her career. Even though she has been successful, she hasn’t gotten comfortable.
Johnson worked on her game this summer as she played against some of the best players in AAU tournaments across the country. Johnson credits her work in AAU for helping her become a better shooter.
“I worked mostly on my midrange because I couldn’t knock down a 3 until I worked my way out,” Johnson said. “I just started working on my midrange to build on my 3 that I got again. I also feel that my basketball IQ is better.”
Johnson also has worked on being more of a verbal leader for the Fighting Tigers. In her previous seasons, she was known for leading by example and not saying much.
“I’ve been working to help my team more,” Johnson said. “I finally decided to step up for my team and lead on and off the court. Like years before, I was the silent assassin but this year, I’m trying to lead my team vocally and scoring-wise.”