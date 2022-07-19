TC Central's Cameron Swain signs with L.B. Wallace

HOWELL’S COVE— Cameron Swain’s dream of playing college basketball became a reality on Tuesday morning when the Talladega County Central standout signed a letter of intent to play at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia.
“I just want to thank God, my parents, my coaches and my teammates,” Swain said. “It came late but it’s better than nothing. I’m really shocked because I was just going to walk on somewhere. I started thinking that an offer wouldn’t come but eventually, it did. I just can’t take it for granted.”
Swain said he plans to use his lack of recruitment as motivation going into next season.
“I have something to prove because some coaches didn’t really look at what I had potential-wise,” Swain said. “They just went off that one workout. I’m going to prove them all wrong.”
TC Central head coach Arcadia Garrett is elated that Swain will have the opportunity to get his education paid for while playing the game that he loves.
“It’s a great opportunity for the kid,” Garrett said. “He’s very well deserving of this. I think LBW is getting a great player as well as a great person. Rarely do you have your best players being good people too. He was one of those. That was rare for me to have such a great kid as talented as he was.”
Swain had a stellar senior season for the Fighting Tigers. The 6-foot-6 guard led TC Central in every statistical category. The 2022 Talladega County Class 1A-3A Player of the Year averaged 20.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 blocks, 3.5 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
Swain led TC Central to an 11-14 record, which included capturing a Class 1A, Area 8 tournament championship with a 61-52 win over Woodland.
“I believe I could have done better this year even though I had a minor setback with an injury,” Swain said. “I know all the work that I put in through high school on and off the court is going to pay off in the end.”
Garrett said it’s going to be challenging to replace the production that Swain provided on a nightly basis.
“That’s a tremendous hole that we are going to have to fill,” Garrett said. “He played point guard on offense and he played center on defense. He’s a Swiss Army knife. He was a utility player for us. You could put him anywhere. You could put him with his back to the basket, he could shoot the 3, he could get to the basket off the dribble and he can shoot the jump shot. He could do it all. He has some work to do for the next level but his skill set is there.”
