TC Central's Cameron Swain signs with L.B. Wallace

TC Central's Cameron Swain signed with L.B. Wallace Community College on Tuesday.

 LaVonte Young/The Daily Home

HOWELL’S COVE— Cameron Swain’s dream of playing college basketball became a reality on Tuesday morning when the Talladega County Central standout signed a letter of intent to play at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia.

“I just want to thank God, my parents, my coaches and my teammates,” Swain said. “It came late but it’s better than nothing. I’m really shocked because I was just going to walk on somewhere. I started thinking that an offer wouldn’t come but eventually, it did. I just can’t take it for granted.”

LaVonte Young is senior sports reporter for The Daily Home. Contact him at lyoung@dailyhome.com or follow him on Twitter @LYoung_DHSports.