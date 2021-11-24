TC Central's Cameron Swain named Player of the Week after 47-point game

Cameron Swain earned The Daily Home Player of the Week honors after leading TC Central High School’s boys basketball team to a 2-1 record last week.
“It’s a blessing,” Swain said. “I have put a lot of work in even when no one sees it. I thank my teammates, my coaches, and my trainers. I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Swain averaged 33 points per game in three games for the Fighting Tigers. The 6-foot-6 guard scored 22 points in a losing effort against Pell City. Swain scored 30 in a 51-48 win over Vincent. Swain continued to have the hot hand as he scored a career-high 47 points in an 80-77 win over Faith Christian.
“I was able to drive to the lane,” Swain said. ”I was able to use my quick first step to get to the basket. My shot was there on and off. After that first loss, I knew I had to do what I had to do to help my team.”
TC Central needed every point in their game against Faith Christian. Swain said he wasn’t worried about how many points he scored against Faith Christian. He just wanted to make sure that they won the game.
“I was told to never underestimate a team because of how they look,” Swain said. “It was a tough game, but we were able to pull it out at the end. Going into halftime, coach talked to us about going ahead and taking them out before they end up getting us.”
Swain has high expectations this season for the Fighting Tigers. Last season, the Fighting Tigers fell to Notasulga 63-36 in the 1A sub-regional game.
“I believe we are going to go further than we have in the past years,” Swain said. “We have to work together. We have to get comfortable playing together. We have a lot of new players that’s starting, and they have to get the hang of it. It’s always the second half of the season when they get used to it.”
TC Central head coach Arcadia Garrett was pleased with the way Swain was able to take over scoring last week, but he wants to see things that Garrett will have to work on if the team is going to reach its full potential.
“He had a great week of basketball,” Garrett said. “He is accounting for 80 percent of our offense which we are trying to get rectified. We are trying to get contributions from some more people. We won some games with that, but we are going to need that going down the stretch. There are still some things that he can improve. He has had great numbers, but he has to learn how to get more of his people involved. That will help us out overall.”