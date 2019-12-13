TC CENTRAL 57, WINTERBORO 53: Lady Fighting Tigers rally to erase 14-point deficit in win over rival Lady Bulldogs

HOWELL’S COVE -- Talladega County Central High School’s girls basketball team lived up to its mascot’s namesake by erasing a 14-point deficit late to claim a 57-53 win over Class 1A, Area 9 rival Winterboro on Friday night.
Lady Fighting Tigers senior Devona Gover scored the go-ahead basket via a layup from the right side of the goal with 44.9 seconds to play. The score capped a 16-0 run for TC Central, which trailed 52-38 with 5:15 left.
“We are proven winners, and I feel like we have the heart of a champion,” TC Central head coach Robert Duncan said. “We know this is a cross-county rivalry and we had to play through some adverse situations. A lot of girls were coming off injuries, and we didn’t know how they would perform.
“Winterboro fought hard. They’re missing a couple of girls as well, but I really applaud the character of our girls and how they played down the stretch. They were determined that they were not going to lose that basketball game.”
The victory marked 10 straight for TC Central against Winterboro. The Lady Bulldogs last defeated the Lady Fighting Tigers 51-49 on Jan. 13, 2017.
“I knew that, if we could stay close, we could pull it off,” Duncan said. “They really came in and took it to us. They played one heckuva basketball game. They were coached up well. They had a good game plan, but I think they lost their legs down the stretch. We were able to pull it out in the end.”
The Lady Bulldogs scored just one point following the Lady Tigers’ surge. It marked the second stretch of the half where their offense went cold.
Entering the third period, Winterboro led 34-25, but the Lady Fighting Tigers shut the opposition out for the first 5 ½ minutes of the second half.
“Ja’Miya Whitson and Alisha Morris, on the defensive end, they really gave us a lot of energy down the stretch,” Duncan said. “My hat’s off to all the girls in that contest.”
Three to know
- Lady Fighting Tigers sophomore Faith Johnson led the way with 21 points, while Gover added nine of her 20 in the fourth quarter. Gover fouled out with 14.8 seconds to play.
- Winterboro freshman Kya Brown paced her squad with 18 points and came up with several blocks that slowed TC Central’s first-half offensive production. Junior Jada Lawler chipped in 16 points, while sophomore Amiya Garrett contributed 11.
- Lady Bulldogs senior Taniya Garrett, who provided her team a spark and an aggressor on defense, got into foul trouble early with three in the first half. She fouled out with 1:35 left and her team leading 52-50.
Who said
- Duncan on the performances of Johson and Gover: “That’s what we expect from Faith and Devona. They’re our catalysts. There’s no secret. Of course, they tried to box-and-1 Faith all night, and with Devona being injured, I applaud her for taking the load on her back and keeping us in the ballgame. She’s still not 100 percent, but she really went out and played a heckuva ballgame.”
- Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith on the loss: “We were up (14), and TC turned up the defensive pressure against us. We held them off as long as we could. We got out of position on a few plays. Sometimes, when you have rivalry games like this, if we could just make two more plays, it probably would have been the difference.”
- Smith on how this game helps his squad: “Honestly, it was a good game. I think our girls got some confidence against TC. Sometimes, that’s all you can ask for. We’ll work on the things that probably cost us the game and highlight the good things that we did.”
Up next
- TC Central (7-3, 2-0) will travel to Ragland to face the Lady Purple Devils in area play Monday at 5:30 p.m.
- Winterboro (6-2, 2-1) will head south for a game against 6A Wetumpka on Monday at 5 p.m.