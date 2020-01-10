TC Central 52, Winterboro 47: Lady Fighting Tigers extand streak over Lady Bulldogs to 11, spoil home court debut

ALPINE -- Talladega County Central High School’s girls basketball team remained undefeated in Class 1A, Area 9 and dampened the debut of Winterboro’s new gymnasium with a 52-47 win Friday night.
The Lady Fighting Tigers have earned 11 consecutive victories over the Lady Bulldogs.
TC Central head coach Robert Duncan said it was a great accomplishment for his girls to keep the streak going.
“Our girls withstood their runs, their emotions and their enthusiasm about the new facility and were able to pull out a win,” he said. “My hat’s off to my girls. We really had some moments where we could have tucked our tails, but we really stood the test.
“Winterboro, my hat’s off to them. They played a really good basketball game and played hard all night long. They had a good game plan.”
Winterboro trailed 48-45 with less than two minutes to play when Kya Brown, who led the Lady Bulldogs with 22 points, drove for a basket, but she was called for a charge.
TC Central closed the game with a pair of baskets by junior Anysiah Taylor, who finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals. Her second basket came after Brown hit a pair of free throws. Winterboro’s transition defense failed, and Taylor stood unguarded near the goal.
“We did well boxing out on free throws, but in the second half, they got three key rebounds,” Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith said. “Then, we were lackadaisical on defense and (were guilty of) not knowing what’s going on. We’ve got to be accountable for that because we were in the game. These types of games … we’ve got to have these games. We’re going to regroup from this.”
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 14-9 after the opening quarter but evened the score at 22-all going into halftime.
TC Central outscored Winterboro 13-6 in the third frame.
Three to know
- Sophomore Faith Johnson led TC Central with 13 points while adding nine rebounds and a steal. Senior Devona Gover finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and a steal.
- Lady Bulldogs junior Briana Jackson, who tied for second on her squad in points (seven) with Jada Lawler, left the bench and went into the locker room with 47 seconds to play after an exchange on the sideline with Smith.
- Winterboro had a brief scare late in the first quarter when Amiya Garrett had to be carried off the court after appearing to injure her leg. She re-entered the contest midway through the second stanza.
Who said
- Gover on beating a rival on a new court: “Like Coach Rob was telling us, this game will forever be remembered because we were the first high school varsity team to win on their new home court.”
Up next
- TC Central (13-5, 7-0) will travel to face 3A Pleasant Valley on Monday at 6 p.m.
- Winterboro (11-5, 4-2) will host area foe Alabama School for the Deaf on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.