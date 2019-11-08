TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Students and faculty at Talladega County Central High School paid tribute to all those who served their country in uniform with a special Veterans Day program in the gym Friday morning.
The guest speaker was James Beavers, a retired soldier and TC Central alum.
“When I was asked to be the guest speaker today, it was an honor for me,” Beavers said. “It’s honor to be able to give back to your old school.”
He said he began to learn the focus and discipline that would advance his military career as an adult when he was still in elementary school.
“I’ve lived a humble life,” he said. “I didn’t have much growing up and I really don’t have much now. Soldiers don’t get rich. They endure and make do with what they have.
“But I had chores to do before school, and because of that, a lot of times I would miss the bus. When I was in first grade, my teacher did not tolerate tardiness, no matter the reason. So when I missed the bus, I ran to school as fast as I could. And I wasn’t late, because I knew that would not be tolerated.
“I started learning the discipline and dedication I needed in the Army at a very young age.”
Beavers said he joined the Army in 1971, after he had graduated. He was sent to Fort Ord in California, where he was recruited by the Green Berets.
“I didn’t know exactly what the Green Berets did, but I said yes,” he said. “I didn’t know til later that it would involve being airborne.”
He was sent to jump school in Fort Benning, Georgia, “and it beat me down, but I endured.” The next stop was Fort Bragg, North Carolina, “and that was not pretty,” he continued.
“In 1971, there were still some people in the Army that still didn’t think that people like me should be Green Berets, and they did not appreciate my being there.
“Out of 120 people in my class, there was exactly one other person that looked like me in there. But I believe the Lord put that on me to make me stronger. I was always promoted ahead of my peers because I always pushed myself to the limits, and because the Lord made me strong.”
Beavers said he retired to Atlanta in 1992, where he sold real estate and launched a second career in law enforcement. More recently, he retired from those careers as well and decided it was time to come home.
“I’ve got a computer at home,” he said. “Not too long ago, I saw that there was a list of failing schools in Alabama that had been posted, and I am very proud to say that I read that list and that Talladega County Central High School, my school, was not on there at all.”
When the crowd clapped at that remark, he said, “I’m glad to hear that applause … When you look around, I want you to be proud of that little wooden building, where you go to school, where I went to school, where my parents went to school.
“There are probably not many people going to schools this old. But just like it was before I graduated in 1969, success comes from a determination to succeed.
“Some of you will go far. All schools have some who will succeed and some who fall short. But I am here today to speak to those who are without goals, who are not living a purpose driven life. If you don’t know where you’re going to be in five years, you need to make a change.
“I, too, was like that. I was a slow reader all through school up until the ninth grade, and then I made a change. I became better than average. And I’m not trying to pat myself on the back saying that, I’m trying to say you need to find a direction in your formative years. You’ve got until you’re about 26 or 27 to determine the direction you want to go.”
For those without direction, he added, “the military is not a bad option. But it still has to be meaningful to you. You can’t just do three or four years and then say you are a veteran. You have to take advantage of the opportunities it will offer you.”