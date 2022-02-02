TC Central survives senior night scare

HOWELL’S COVE- Faith Johnson scored 31 points to lead No. 6 TC Central past Westminster Oak Mountain 50-41 on Tuesday night on Senior Night.
“We started out the game slow, but as the game progressed we began to see an error in their defense and we were able to take advantage,” Johnson said.”
Westminster Oak Mountain jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter, but Johnson was able to get the Fighting Tigers back in the game in the second period. The senior scored 15 of her game-high 31 points in the second. Johnson scored 11 straight points including a jumper with 18 seconds left in the period to give TC Central a 21-20 lead going into halftime.
Johnson continued to have it going in the third as she scored seven points during a 9-2 run to increase the Fighting Tigers lead to 30-22 with 5:07 left in the third.
However TC Central struggled the rest of the period which allowed Westminster to stay in striking distance. The Fighting Tigers took a 35-28 lead into the fourth.
The Knights were able to cut the lead down to 36-33 with 6:22 left in the fourth, but that’s as close as they would get. Amiya Sillmon made her presence felt in the fourth as she sparked a 6-0 run. The senior center scored on back-to-back put backs to increase the lead to 42-33.
The Fighting Tigers sealed the win on the free-throw line as they hit seven of their last eight attempts. Johnson went 6-for-6 from the line in the final minutes.
“It was a great team win, ‘’ TC Central head coach Ebonie Ferguson said. “We came in and we knew how great of a team Westminster was. We had to come out ready to play and that’s what they did. They came out and took care of business tonight.”
What to know
— Sillmon was huge for the Fighting Tigers as she recorded another double-double. Sillmon recorded 11 points, 16 rebounds, assists, and four blocks on Senior Night.
— TC Central was able to make free throws late but overall the Fighting Tigers struggled at the line. The Fighting Tigers shot 12-22 from the line.
— TC Central continues to dominate the glass. The Fighting Tigers outrebounded the Knights 38-16. TC Central’s Zariyah Tuck and Haven Suttle had eight and five rebounds, respectively.
Who said:
— Johnson on how she worked to improve her midrange jumper:
“Playing AAU basketball over the summer really opened that part of my game for me. Ever since then I have really worked on it and it has helped me towards the end of the season.”
— Ferguson on Johnson’s performance:
“I think she did a great job. Tonight we saw something a little bit different. They played us in a 1-3-1. It was definitely different. We just had to slow down, see what they were doing and take what they were giving us.”
Up next:
TC Central will close out the regular season against B.B. Comer on Friday.