TC Central's Kavon Moten signs with Arkansas Baptist.

HOWELL’S COVE-- Kavon Moten signed scholarship papers to play football with Arkansas Baptist in Little Rock, Arkansas on Thursday afternoon in TC Central’s media center.
Arkansas Baptist was originally a junior college, but on May 27 the NAIA Council of Presidents approved their membership which became effective on July 1.
“I am just thankful that I got an offer from them,” Moten said. “I am glad that I have the opportunity to play.”
Moten was originally committed to be a preferred walk on at Edwards Waters College in Jacksonville, Florida, but an Arkansas Baptist coach saw the TC Central player’s film and was able to offer him a scholarship.
“One of the coaches that I sent his tape to send his tape to Arkansas State head coach knowing that he was going to have some scholarship money available,” TC Central coach Chris Mahand said. “He thought Kavon was a good player but they didn’t have money available. He sent the video to Arkansas Baptist coach; he gave us a call and asked if he was still available. I really love Coach Ruffin at Edward Waters but it was one of those situations where they didn’t have any money because they had to honor the scholarships of the kids that were already there. When we found out that Arkansas Baptist was going to have some money available we switched over from preferred walk on to a full scholarship offer so that was a blessing from God.”
Mahand is elated that Moten will have the opportunity to continue his football career while getting his education paid for the next four years.
“Anytime you get an opportunity for a young man to sign it is a blessing,” Mahand said. “Hopefully, he will represent TC well at Arkansas Baptist. I think if he puts in the work he was the opportunity to be a great player. It’s not going to be easy. He has to understand the work that he is going to have to put in is going to be tremendous. As long as he puts in the work he will do well.”
Having the opportunity to play on the next level is something that Moten has worked towards for the past five years. On Thursday, he still couldn’t believe that he accomplished his goal.
“Ever since I was in seventh grade I thought about going to college to play football,” Moten said. “It feels unreal, I’m happy.”
Moten was the one constant for the Fighting Tigers over the past few seasons. During that time, Moten watched multiple teammates transfer to other schools, and those departures played a major role in the struggles of TC Central’s football program.
“It wasn’t easy going out there in the hot sun practicing every day but I had to show the underclassmen coming up now how to be a leader and step up in certain situations,” he said. “Even though we lost the majority of games I had to show them not to keep their heads down.”
Moten hopes his signing will show his former teammates that they do not have to go to a bigger school to earn a scholarship.
“People are always downing TC like we can’t go anywhere but you have to work hard and show them something different,” Moten said. “
Mahand said there is a misconception that players have to go to a larger school to be successful.
“We’ve had situations where we had kids leave for larger schools thinking they were going to get better opportunities, but like I said before if you can play football you can play football,” Mahand said.” TC is a small family environment that you are going to get the individual instruction that you need. You are not going to get lost in the shuffle. I hate when coaches try to sell the kids the dream that you have to go to a 5A, 6A, or 7A school to be successful when that is not the case. No coach in America is going to teach a kid that runs a 4.2 how to run a 4.2. He just runs a 4.2. You are not going to take a kid with a lot of heart and give that kid heart, he already had heart. If you can play football you are going to have the opportunity to go to school.”