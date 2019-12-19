TC Central’s Faith Johsnon earns Daily Home Player of the Week honors

HOWELL’S COVE -- Talladega County Central High School sophomore Faith Johnson may not say much, but she lets her game do all the talking for the Lady Tigers basketball squad.
Johnson averaged 20.7 points per game in a seven-day span and led her team to a 3-0 record during that stretch to earn The Daily Home Player of the Week honors.
“It means a lot to me,” she said.
She scored 18 points in a 50-26 win over Vincent on Dec. 10 and followed up with 23 in a 61-34 victory over B.B. Comer on Dec. 12 and 21 in a come-from-behind, 57-53 win over Winterboro on Dec. 13.
“Faith, she’s a wonderful young lady on and off the court,” TC Central head coach Robert Duncan said. “She’s not full of words or lavish of lips, so to speak. She just goes out and plays hard night in and night out. She works hard in practice.
“Her play speaks for itself. It’s a delight as a coach to coach such a wonderful athlete. The sky’s the limit for her as she continues to work on her game and get better.”
Duncan said Johnson carries herself with an unselfish manner, and there’s plenty of room to grow beyond the 2019-20 season.
“The expectations are a lot higher than even where she’s at,” he said. “That’s not to blow it up in any way, but she’s a wonderful kid. She works hard and she wants to get better.
“She doesn’t do it for any personal accolades. She would just as well want her team to be the ‘Team of the Week’ as opposed to being the ‘Player of the Week.’”
One of the biggest factors Duncan said helped prepare Johnson to be a contributor so early in her playing career was her work ethic.
“I remember her coming in during the summer as a fifth-grader to work out, knowing she couldn’t play, but she just came to work out with us and shoot around with us,” Duncan said. “She came back the next year and she was working in the summer of her sixth-grade year and getting ready to come into her seventh-grade year.
“By the time she came into her seventh-grade year, she had already practiced with us enough to where she was already comfortable and a part of the team just from coming in, shooting around with the girls, scrimmaging and things of that nature.”
In her previous three seasons with the Lady Fighting Tigers, her teams advanced to regionals in Class 1A, and Johnson said getting back there is an attainable goal this season.
“I just think we should keep working together and getting better as a team so we can make it past (the Sweet 16),” Johnson said.
Johnson said she’s a fan of Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller’s game because “he gets open to get his shots off” and he shoots free throws well.