TC Central routs Winterboro

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Talladega County Central cruised past rival Winterboro 67-39 on Friday night at Clearance Marble Gymnasium.
With the win, the Fighting Tigers improved to 3-8 overall and 3-0 in Class 1A, Area 8.
The Fighting Tigers used a big second quarter to take a 37-20 lead into intermission.
Cameron Swain led the way for TC Central with 21 points. Kendrick Tuck scored 20, while Kanard Jemison chipped in nine.
Girls
Lincoln 39,
St. Clair Co. 35
Bailey Gowers scored 23 points to lead Lincoln. The Lady Golden Bears improved to 5-11.
It was the second win for Lincoln in as many nights. The Lady Golden Bears defeated Childersburg 52-38 on Thursday night. Gowers had a monster game as she recorded 20 points and 23 rebounds. Jayce Woods scored 16 points. Genesis MCleallan recorded 12 rebounds and four blocks.
Tuesday
Girls
Lincoln 60,
St. Clair County 42
In the first matchup of the week between the Lady Bears and Lady Saints, Gowers closed with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Woods contributed 16 points. McClellan paced Lincoln with 11 rebounds.
Sydne Pope led St. Clair County with 17 points and four assists. Makayla Swindall followed with eight points. Kensley Harrel had 12 rebounds.
Boys
Lincoln 60,
St. Clair County 50
Lincoln’s Brian Garrett led his team with 28 points. Camare Hampton contributed 12.
Meanwhile, Gatlin Daniel recorded 14 points for the Saints, with Cameron Pope following with nine.
Staff writer Josie Howell contributed to this report.