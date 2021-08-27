TC Central passing game shows promise in loss to Autaugaville

TALLADEGA — Talladega County Central’s offense didn’t even make it to the line of scrimmage before coach Chris Mahand decided he needed to get his players’ attention ahead of the third series.
He called timeout. At the time, TC Central trailed by 18 points largely because the offense had mustered only 13 total yards and one interception.
“I just told them we aren’t playing as well as a team as we are,” Mahand said. “We just gotta keep fighting and quit giving up so quickly because of a small deficit in the game.”
The offense roared to life as TC Central picked up 30 yards in the next five plays. The Tigers then stalled out briefly around the 10-yard line before quarterback Jhovi Cole connected with senior JaKendrick Tuck for a four-yard score.
That wasn’t the last time those two hooked up for a score in Autaugaville’s 38-12 victory over TC Central on Friday night. Cole found Tuck in the end zone from 21 yards away with just under a minute left in the third quarter.
Cole finished the evening completing 3 of 7 passes for 47 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 34 yards.
The offense looked best against Autaugaville (2-0) when Cole kept the ball in his hands, and miscommunications between the freshman and his receivers prevented him from connecting on two more deep shots, at least one of which would have resulted in an additional score.
Tuck hauled in all three of Cole’s completions to finish with a game-high 47 receiving yards.
“I wish they had another year together,” Mahand said. “But he is a senior, and Jhovi is a ninth-grader, so he just has to keep his head on and keep leading kids, and eventually we’re going to have some success.”
What know
—TC Central running back Patrick Dosius answered Mahand’s challenge at halftime. The sophomore ran with new purpose, gaining 57 yards on six second-half carries. In the first half, Dosius recorded only 4 yards on seven attempts.
—TC Central freshman Javari McKenzie delivered one of the biggest hits all night when he single-handedly denied a two-point conversion attempt just short of the end zone. McKenzie was tabbed as a leader in the preseason, and he finished Friday night’s game with 14 yards on seven carries.
—TC Central defender Ken’Darrious Isom recovered a fumble shortly after the Tiger’s second score. The offense picked up 49 yards on the next six plays before Cole and his wide open receiver were clearly on different pages on third-and-inches. The offensive line cleared a huge hole for Cole to pick up 4 yards on the next play, but time ran out before the Tigers could find the end zone again.
—Explosive plays, often caused by broken tackles, hurt the Tigers' defense all night. Autaugaville’s offense picked up at least 25 yards five times Friday. Three of those resulted in touchdowns, and Autaugaville also scored on special teams after returning a punt 25 yards.
Who said
—Mahand on Cole’s progression: “I’m expecting big things from him, and I think we will get them sooner than later.”
—Mahand on the importance of experience: “This being able to see film and show them what they are doing is big. We got kids that need to see what they are doing on film, and maybe that will help them because we definitely got stuff we got to correct.”
Next up
—TC Central (0-1) travels to Wadley on Friday night at 7.