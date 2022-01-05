TC Central opens the second half of the season with win over Wadley

HOWELL’S COVE-- Talladega County Central opened the second half of the season with a 52-42 win over area foe Wadley on Tuesday night. The Fighting Tigers led by as many as 20 points in the final period before the Bulldogs used a late surge to make the final score respectable.
“Our focus on the second half of the season is to make sure that we finish games and being consistent,” TC Central head coach Ebonie Ferguson said. “Tonight, with this being our first game back, it was some new things that we were trying. I think people have expectations of how we are going to play so what we are trying to do is switch it up, be more versatile and play in multiple ways.”
Even though, TC Central changed things up on Tuesday the production from their duo of Faith Johnson and Amiya Sillmon remained the same. Johnson scored a game-high 20 points, six rebounds, four steals, and three assists.
Sillmon also shined for the Fighting Tigers as she recorded 18 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. Several of Sillmon’s rebounds led to assists to Johnson as they connected several times on outlet passes for layups.
“We have been playing together so long, I know when she is going to be down the court,” Sillmon said. “If I don’t know she will call my name.”
Ferguson was pleased with the way Johnson and Sillmon played against a Wadley team that focused on limiting their touches.
“We have two that we depend on and they stepped up big for us as usual,” Ferguson said. “They did their part, which is lead. I’m thankful for what they brought us tonight. Amiya had a double-double and any time we can get that from her it’s always great.”
TC Central controlled the game in the first three quarters but Wadley was able to cut the lead down to 10 points to close out the game. The Bulldogs outscored the Fighting Tigers 20-9 in the final eight minutes of the game.
What to know
The Fighting Tigers jumped out to a fast start as they took a 20-9 lead in the first quarter. Johnson scored 12 points in the opening period included her bank-shot 3-pointer from the left wing to end the quarter.
-Turnovers hurt the Fighting Tigers on Tuesday. TC Central turned the ball over 22 times which included several in the fourth quarter due to Wadley’s press. The Bulldogs were able to capitalize off the turnovers as they were able to cut a 20-point deficit in half to close the game.
- A’mya Brown led Wadley with 19 points. Celest Angel and Shakerriunna Wilkes chipped in with eight points apiece.
Who said:
-Wadley head coach Jerrell Burns on his team battling back in the fourth quarter:
“We are learning to play. Against a high-quality team that is very efficient, it means a lot for us to go into the fourth quarter and continue fighting. I think that is going to carry us a little bit because last season we played them and they completely crushed us. It was nothing we could do, we just quit. To have them come out and play like they played tonight was big.”
Up next
TC Central (14-3) will take on Alabama School for the Deaf on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.