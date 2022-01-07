TC Central holds on to defeat B.B. Comer

No.4 ranked TC Central held on late to defeat county foe B.B. Comer 60-58 on Friday night. With the win, the Fighting Tigers improve to 15-3 on the season.
B.B. Comer took a 17-14 lead at the end of the first, but TC Central responded by outscoring the visiting Tigers 20-9 in the second to take a 34-25 lead into halftime. Comer was able to cut the lead down to 44-43 going into the final period. TC Central was able to go ahead late and hold on for the one-point victory.
Faith Johnson led the way for Fighting Tigers with 26 points and four assists. Amiya Sillmon also had a strong performance as she recorded 18 points and seven rebounds.
The Fighting Tigers will travel to take on Faith Academy on Tuesday.
TC Central cruised past ASD 61-11 on Thursday. Johnson scored 24 points and four steals for TC. Sillmon earned her second double-double of the week as she recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.
BOYS
Pell City used a third-quarter run to defeat White Plains 50-38 on Tuesday. The Panthers outscored 15-3 in the third to take a 33-21 into the final period.
Michael Snow led the way for Pell City with 16 points and eight rebounds Evan Watson scored 11 points for the Panthers.