JACKSONVILLE -- A slow start proved costly in Talladega County Central’s 59-47 loss to Skyline at the Class 1A Northeast Regional Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus on Jacksonville State University on Thursday night.
The loss marked the straight fifth year the Lady Fighting Tigers’ (25-9) season ended in the Sweet 16.
“First of all, hats off to Skyline for a wonderful job,” TC Central head coach Robert Duncan said. “They played a good basketball game. I also want to applaud our girls. I feel they gave a gallant effort.
“We competed the entire basketball game and we came up short. Of course, that is no consolation; it is no shame in losing to a good basketball team in Skyline. We are grateful for being able to get this far and looking forward to the future.”
Caitlin Ledwell put on a shooting clinch in the first quarter for Skyline. The senior guard hit four 3-pointers inside the Gamecock logo, helping the Lady Vikings take a 17-10 lead at the end of the period.
Having to play from behind made TC Central change its game plan on on both ends. Duncan was forced to go to a smaller lineup for defense, which forced freshman standout center Amiya Sillmon to the bench.
The moved helped as TC Central went to a box-and-one defensively. Davionna Stockdale was able to make things difficult for Ledwell, who went scoreless for the next two quarters.
Free throws kept TC Central in the game. The Lady Fighting Tigers went 13 of 14 in the first half, which included a 9-of-10 showing in the second quarter.
Alisha Morris made two free throws to cut the lead to 25-20 with 2:17 left in the first half.
Skyline would respond with back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 31-20 with 50 seconds left before intermission.
Not having Sillmon’s production on the inside hurt TC Central. The Lady Fighting Tigers shot 3 of 14 from the field in the first and second quarters. Two of their three baskets came in the last 30 seconds of the half.
Devona Gover scored on a putback after Janyia Wallace split a pair of free throws to make it 31-23.
After TC Central got a stop, Johnson got out in transition in the final seconds and scored a layup to slice the margin to 31-25.
TC Central opened the third quarter on a 6-3 spurt to pull within 34-31, but that would be as close as the the Lady Fighting Tigers would get. The Lady Vikings outscored the Lady Fighting Tigers 14-6 to close out the period.
Skyline maintained a double-digit lead throughout the final eight minutes.
Three to know:
The iron was unkind for TC Central, which shot 15 of 62 from the field and 1 of 22 from behind the arc. After their good showing at the free-throw line in the first half, the Lady Fighting Tigers managed only three foul shots in the second. They finished the game 16 of 17.
Faith Johnson and Gover scored 18 points apiece for TC Central. Johnson went 4 of 19 from the field, while Gover was 7 of 18. Gover had a game-high 14 rebounds. The rest of the Lady Tigers combined to score 11 points.
Ledwell led the way for the Lady Vikings with 17 points. Bailee Usrey scored 16 and pulled down eight rebounds. Madison Smith and Gracie Stucky scored seven apiece for Skyline.
Who said it:
Duncan on shooting 24.2 percent from the field: “We got behind and we had to take some shots that I didn't feel were high-percentage shots, but they were shots in an attempt to get back into the basketball game. It is one of those nights where a lot of shots weren't falling that we hit a high percentage on throughout the season. That's a part of the game.”
Gover on the loss: “It was a hard-fought game. They had a good defense, but I feel like if we would've converted a little more that we would've kept up. I feel like this was one of the best games that we have played in the Sweet 16. I feel like it is only up from here for our team.”