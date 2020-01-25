TC Central girls down Childersburg for 1st county championship in program history

SYLACAUGA -- Talladega County Central High School’s girls basketball team upended Childersburg 58-53 to claim the school’s first Talladega County Tournament championship Saturday night at Douglass-Martin Court.
After senior point guard Eunique McKinney hit a basket for Childersburg’s only lead of the contest, the Lady Fighting Tigers went on an 11-0 run to close out the first quarter. From there, TC Central held the defending county champions at bay for the remainder of the contest.
“First of all, my hat’s off to our girls for a great effort,” TC Central head coach Robert Duncan said. “Childersburg is a gallant opponent. I applaud our girls for maintaining their composure … We played like a mature basketball team should.
“Even though we made some mistakes, we still came back and got ready for the next play. You can’t change what happened before, and our girls seemed to do a great job on that. I’m just elated and excited right now.”
TC Central senior DeVona Gover, the tournament’s offensive MVP, registered 21 points, while sophomore Faith Johnson delivered an 18-point performance.
“It’s a great honor for us to get this (win for) the first time ever in history, not only for me, but for our whole team,” Gover said. “We all worked as a team tonight to get the ‘W.’ Hat’s off to our coaches, our fans and the ones who have come every night, supported us and believed in us that we could get this.”
Childersburg used its press to cut the gap to 15-11 in the second period before TC Central settled back into the contest. The Lady Fighting Tigers entered the locker room with a 29-20 advantage.
The Lady Tigers struggled to get their offense going as many of their shots didn’t strike true and clanged out of the rim. Their struggles were compounded by a 17 of 41 night at the free-throw line.
“We’re just really disappointed,” Childersburg head coach Gavin King said. “There’s not a lot to say here. TC played a great game. TC was the better team tonight. They deserved to win.”
Childersburg trailed 43-36 entering the final stanza, but the Lady Tigers managed a 7-3 spurt to pull within three.
McKinney, who led the Lady Tigers with 20 points, seven rebounds, six steals, two assists and a block, fouled out during the run with 4:36 to play.
Thirty seconds later, Childersburg power forward Ke’Asia McKinney, the tournament’s defensive MVP, joined Eunique on the bench after picking up her fifth foul with her team behind 48-44.
Childersburg senior shooting guard Gabby Wilson scored 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter as her team attempted to claw its way back into the contest. Lady Tigers eight-grade center Aubrey Foy did her part on the boards with 18 rebounds.
TC Central outscored Childersburg 10-9 to wrap up the victory.
Duncan said he was proud of the girls who came off the bench to help secure the win.
“They really went out there and held their own,” he said. “They don’t always have to score points, but they did the job we asked them to do.”
All-tournament team
- TC Central: Gover, Johnson, Ja’Miya Whitson and Anysiah Taylor;
- Childersburg: Ke’Asia McKinney and Eunique McKinney;
- Talladega: Trinity Webb and Tiona Roberson;
- Sylacauga: Dakota Johnson;
- Winterboro: Kya Brown; and
- B.B. Comer: Aliyah Gaddis.
- Sylacauga senior Aurielle Turner was presented with the Justin R. Martin Award.
Who said:
- King on lessons learned from the loss: “Hopefully, we don’t shoot 40 percent from the free-throw line. Hopefully, that won’t happen again. I’m not going to tell the girls to stop shooting when they’re open. Maybe some will fall for us in the future. We just didn’t have a really good shooting night and had four girls foul out. When you foul someone 30 times, and they shoot almost 90 percent from the free-throw line -- they just deserved it.”
- Duncan on winning the championship: “As far as I know, our girls have never won the county basketball championship. It’s a great honor as I stated to our girls. I’ve been around TC for a long time and I don’t ever remember, since we’ve had a girls basketball program, ever winning a county basketball championship. It just says a lot about the character of our girls. We’ve had some tough runs this year. We’ve played some good basketball teams, and I think that helped us prepare for a team like Childersburg.
- Duncan on whether winning the tournament will boost his girls’ confidence moving forward: “It definitely will boost our confidence, but we’re also wise enough to understand that every day is different … You’ve got to be prepared every day you come out to play basketball. I’m just glad we brought the energy tonight.”
Up next
- Childersburg (22-4) will host Montevallo on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
- TC Central (18-7) will travel to face Victory Christian on Monday at 5 p.m.