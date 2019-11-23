HOWELL’S COVE — Charles Henderson High School’s girls cruised past Talladega County Central 75-34 at Clearance Marble Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
The 31-point loss was the largest margin of defeat for the Lady Fighting Tigers since a 35-point loss against Talladega in 2017.
TC Central head coach Robert Duncan knew Charles Henderson was going to present his team with some challenges.
“This was an eye-opener for us,” Duncan said. “We wanted to schedule teams of this caliber to test the water to see where we really were.
“Even though the score was lopsided, we still feel like we gained a lot from this basketball game. As I stated to the girls, we have to work on our transition defense. We did pretty well in the half-court, but our transition defense was slacking a little bit. We can improve on that, and they exposed us on that.
“The size of No.15 (Samira Moore) exposed us a little bit without our big girl (Amiya Sillmon) in the basketball game. Overall, I am not pleased, but I liked our effort at times.”
Sillmon missed the game with a knee injury.
The Lady Trojans took control by building a 25-10 lead in the first quarter. Moore, a 6-foot-2 forward, was dominant as she scored 12 points in the opening period.
It was more of the same in the second quarter as the Lady Trojans outscored TC Central 25-3 to take a 49-13 lead into intermission. The Lady Fighting Tigers struggled offensively in the period thanks to the length and strength of the Lady Trojans.
The Lady Fighting Tigers were forced to speed up the way they play offense, which forced them to take quick shots that resulted in run-outs for layups for the Lady Trojans.
Niaira Jones benefited from the quick shots as she was able to get easy baskets in transition. Jones scored 10 points in the second quarter, including six off layups.
It was more of the same from Jones in the third period. The Belmont signee scored 11 points to help Charles Henderson take a 67-25 advantage into the final quarter.
Three to know:
- Charles Henderson had three players score in double figures. Troy signee Moore scored 25 points. Jones closed with 23, while Mykyia Milton chipped in with 12.
- Ja’Miya Whitson led the way for TC Central with 15 points.
- Charles Henderson scored the majority of its points in the paint as the Lady Trojans were able to go in for uncontested layups in transition as well as off penetration.
Who said:
Charles Henderson head coach Dyneshia Jones on the play of Niaira Jones and Moore: “They are both phenomenal players, so that is what I expect. Getting the lead up is big in playing basketball. Just in case we make errors and things get tough, having that big lead in the first quarter or first half is important.”
Duncan on the play of Whitson: “Ja’Miya Whitson led us offensively and defensive … She has the frame that is built for a team like that. She has a strong frame, she is strong and fast on the floor. She was able to withstand the body blows that we were taking, so to speak.”
Up next:
TC Central (2-1) will take on Smiths Station on Monday at 3 p.m. in the Talladega Turkey Day Tournament.
Charles Henderson (2-0) travels to take on Auburn on Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.