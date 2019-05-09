OXFORD -- Talladega County Central High School’s softball team fell to Verbena 13-3 in five innings in the opening round of the Class 1A East Central Regional Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday afternoon.
“It is about us just learning from what just happened,” TC Central head coach Arcadia Garrett said. “It is just the first game. A lot that we did to ourselves.
“Verbena is a solid team. They don't give you anything. You have to take everything you get. They are well-coached, they were in their spots and they hit the ball. They took advantage of base running. They ran the bases well. Against a solid team, you can't make mistakes like that.”
After a scoreless first inning, Verbena scored five runs in the bottom of the second.
The Lady Red Devils got on the board on a throwing error by the TC Central catcher, which allowed two runs to score.
Hailey Kirkley recorded an RBI single, and Margaret Pierce hit an RBI double to left-center field to make it 4-0.
Madison Kelley scored on a passed ball to increase Verbena’s lead to 5-0.
TC Central responded in the top of the third. Amiya Sillmon hit a two-run single to cut the margin to 5-2.
However, Verbena continued to string together timely hits in the third. Elizabeth Shivers hit a two-run single to right to increase the advantage to 7-2.
A few batters later, Kirkland hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer to push the lead to 10-2.
The Lady Fighting Tigers cut the margin to 10-3 on a passed ball that allowed Denisha Stockdale, who started the inning with a double, to score from third.
The Lady Red Devils scored three runs in the fifth to end the game.
Heavy rain came into the area a few minutes after the game, postponing play for the rest of Thursday.
TC Central will try to keep its season alive Friday, weather permitting, against the loser of Holy Spirit/ Heritage Christian. The time for that game was not available at time of press.