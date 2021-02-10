TC Central duo leads Tigers to area finals

TC Central junior Cameron Swain didn’t lead his team in points, but he still managed to steal the show in the second half of an 85-54 victory over Woodland in the Class 1A, Area 8 semifinals on Wednesday night.
Swain cleaned up at the rim all night both as a scorer and as a rebounder. Those talents were on full display during the final three seconds of the third quarter when fellow Tiger Kanard Jemison hoisted up a 3-point shot.
The ball clattered out, but Swain was there to put the ball back through the hoop in one fluid motion, just a heartbeat before the buzzer sounded.
“Anytime anybody asks me about Cameron, I always lead off with the amount of work he put in,” TC Central coach Acardia Garrett said. “Especially last year to this year.”
Swain scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half, which was a big reason the Tigers were able to pull away after holding only a five-point advantage at the half.
Fellow Tiger Jakendrick Tuck didn’t need to wait until the second half to get going. He scored half of his game-high 36 points in the first two quarters.
“He was aggressive, he was attacking, and that is what we need him to do,” Garrett said. “He attacks the basket. He is very aggressive going to the rim. He looked real good and very aggressive on defense. He just gave us everything we needed from him tonight.”
Three to know:
— Woodland trailed 67-41 at the start of the fourth quarter, but a 7-0 run over the opening two minutes of the period gave the Bobcats a slim chance to get back in this one.
Swain ended any chance at a comeback when he slammed home a two-handed dunk with 3:10 left to give the Tigers a 78-52 lead.
— Jemison finished the game with 16 points in the victory. Most of those came from behind the arc, where the senior drained all four of the Tigers’ 3-point shots.
— This was easily the most dominant the Tigers have looked in the series with Woodland this season. TC Central won the two regular-season matchups by 10 total points, including a 2-point victory in December.
Who said:
Garrett when asked how important this win was ahead of a rematch with Winterboro:
“Hopefully, we can gain some rhythm and some momentum off of this game and the way we played.”
Up next:
TC Central travels to Winterboro on Friday night for the area championship game. The Tigers won the first matchup at home, 61-39, but the Bulldogs won the recent matchup 57-48.