TC Central cruises past Winterboro 55-38, advances to county tournament championship game

SYLACAUGA -- Talladega County Central High School’s girls basketball team cruised past rival Winterboro 55-38 in a semifinal showdown in the 2020 Talladega County Tournament at Douglass-Martin Court on Thursday night.
The Lady Fighting Tigers opened the contest with three 3-pointers from sophomore Faith Johnson and never looked back. TC Central led 19-5 after the first frame and 32-19 at halftime.
“As I stated to the girls prior to the game, it was imperative that we got off to a fast start,” TC Central head coach Robert Duncan said. “We kind of killed their morale early. We knew they were going to make a couple of runs throughout the game, but overall, we made a couple of adjustments and were able to combat them for a little bit.
“On any given night, they’re going to shoot the ball a lot better. We did some things we hadn’t done in the previous couple of games to try and open up some things, and we were able to prevail tonight.”
Johnson finished with 26 points, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. She scored 14 of her points in the opening quarter.
“On any given night, she (Johnson) is capable of filling up the scoresheet,” Duncan said. “She came out with a lot of energy tonight, which I think our overall team did.”
Duncan said he noticed a difference in his girls’ performance a night after a slow outing against Sylacauga where TC Central won 39-34.
“It was a totally different energy from last night to tonight,” he said. “We just came out with a little better rhythm and a little more energy tonight.
“We know Winterboro’s going to always pose a challenge for us, so we always try to stay even. We don’t get too high or too low -- win, lose or draw.”
Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith said he wanted to take the blame for the loss.
“It was just a horrible outing,” he said. “I don’t quite know what contributed to it. We’ve just got to learn from it. There was just no energy tonight.”“
Three to know
- TC Central junior Anysiah Taylor contributed 15 points and four rebounds, while senior DeVona Gover added 10 rebounds, four points, three steals and an assist.
- Although she drew a technical foul in the contest for unsportsmanlike conduct, Winterboro freshman Kya Brown otherwise served as a bright spot in a bleak performance by the Lady Bulldogs. She led her team with 22 points, and despite her team being down by as many as 20 points late in the game, continued to fight by forcing turnovers and blocking shots.
- A pair of players from each team, TC Central’s Danyia Maple and Gover, and Winterboro’s Amiya Garrett and Taniya Garrett, fouled out.
Who said
- Duncan on advancing to the tournament championship for the third consecutive season: “Being one of the smaller schools in the country, for so many years, you play one-and-out. It’s just a thrill for our girls to come up, meet the challenge and get to the finals. We feel like we’ve got a good chance of competing for the championship. Of course, we know it’s going to be a tall hill to climb whether it’s Childersburg or Talladega. We’re up for the challenge and we’re going to come out and try to play our best basketball game on Saturday night.”
- Smith on Brown’s effort: “Kya Brown is becoming a player who is going to play no matter what the situation or circumstance is. She’s just got to learn how to handle adversity because she has other aspirations as well. I applaud her for her effort. She’s just a freshman, but sometimes you have to have some bad situations happen so they can learn from it. I know she’ll be calling me tonight to talk about the game, but I also know she wants her teammates more involved as well. That shows the selfless player that she is.”
Up next
- TC Central (17-7) will meet Childersburg in the tournament championship game Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
- Winterboro (14-6) will travel to Fayetteville to face the Lady Wolves on Monday at 5 p.m.