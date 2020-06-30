TC Central coach trying to keep players, staff safe as they prepare for season

Talladega County Central head coach Chris Mahand has been impressed with his young team during June workouts.
The Fighting Tigers began their summer program June 6 after athletics and schools were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Mahand said the players’ commitment to the offseason program has been a real positive.
“We are truly impressed with the numbers,” Mahand said. “We have been averaging 19 kids per day. I think we are going to end up dressing 25 to 30 kids.
“The kids are working. I have kids in the ninth grade that haven’t missed a day yet. They are enthused about it, their parents are enthused about it. We are going to be pretty good in the near future.”
The team’s small numbers over the last few seasons have been a disadvantage for TC Central. However, the small numbers have worked perfectly for the Fighting Tigers as they practice social distancing while working out.
“We don't have the problems that Lincoln or Childersburg would have where they have 60-plus kids,” Mahand said. “We are averaging 15 to 19 kids per workout and we have three coaches, so that can be easily divided up so we can preserve distance.”
TC will have to depend on its young players for the second straight season.
The Fighting Tigers will have underclassmen across the board. Mahand knows his team will have growing pains when facing squads filled with upperclassmen.
“I probably have four seniors out of the 25 to 30 kids that I will dress,” Mahand said. “I have two or three juniors, but the rest of the ones will be eighth-graders, sophomores and freshmen.
“The young kids have been coming consistently, but it is going to be hard to put an eighth-grader or ninth-grader against a junior or a senior. It doesn't matter what sports you play, that is going to be a difficult situation. We are going to work hard and do what we do.”
In addition to being young, Mahand will have the tough task of keeping everyone safe. Over the last few weeks, schools have shut down workouts due to players testing positive for COVID-19.
Mahand said this will not be like past Julys.
“Everything that you are doing now has to be predicated to the kids’ safety, and that is the main priority,” he said. “I have young kids at home, my other coaches have young kids at home, my players might have relatives at home that you don't want to put in a risky situation.
“Football is not that important when it comes to life especially. I love football and everybody in the state of Alabama loves football, but we love our lives more.
“When it boils down to it, football is just a game. It is a game that we love and it is a game that the kids love to play, but priorities have to be priorities.”
Mahand said the TC Central staff and players are going to follow all protocols to keep everyone healthy. He said he may add more rules for his team in order to help make that happen.
“We are going to do things to make us successful and keep the kids safe,” he said.