CHILDERSBURG -- The Talladega County Central High School cheerleaders had plenty to be happy about during Thursday night’s girls semifinal basketball game against Winterboro in the Talladega County Tournament hosted by Childersburg.
Shown above are, from left, Beyounce Storey, Meliah Burns, Miyanna White, Jaelyn Jones and Ambria Swain.
No. 2-seeded TC Central downed No. 3 Winterboro 62-36 to reach Saturday night’s championship game against No. 1 Childersburg, which defeated No. 5 Talladega 72-39 in the other semifinal.