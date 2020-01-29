TC Central basketball: Gover named Daily Home Player of the Week

DeVona Gover was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Talladega County Central High School’s girls basketball team to three wins and the Talladega County Tournament championship.
“It is a great honor and privilege to get this recognition,” Gover said. “I feel like a lot of my hard work has paid off by getting this. I would like to thank the coach and the coaching staff. I would like to thank my teammates because I wouldn't be able to do anything without them.
“A special thanks to our fans and my biggest supporters, my parents. I would like to thank God, because without Him, I wouldn’t be blessed with these talents and gifts.”
Gover averaged 11 points in three wins last week.
After having two quiet outings against Sylacauga (eight points) and Winterboro (four), the senior guard scored 21 in the Lady Fighting Tigers’ 58-53 win over Childersburg in the county championship game.
“It wasn’t an easy task playing any of the teams that we played last week,” she said. “When we played Sylacauga, that was a hard win, we kind of started out sluggish. When we played Winterboro, I think we picked it up a little more.
“When we played Childersburg on Saturday, I knew we couldn’t start the game out slow, because Childersburg is a fast-pace team. They have girls that can run up and down the floor all night. I knew I had to come out strong, attack the rim, get the right shots, get the right passes off so the girls can be in a position to score.”
The win over Childersburg gave TC Central its first-ever county championship.
“It is definitely something amazing to me, being a senior, because it is the last county tournament that I will ever play in,” she said. “Walking away with a championship is very big to me.”
The Lady Fighting Tigers aren’t satisfied with just winning the county title. Gover and her teammates still have several goals they want to accomplish.
“We are looking forward to area and getting that title back again this year,” she said. “We look forward to getting past that first hump (the Sweet 16) in regionals at JSU.”
Gover has been to the regional tournament every season since eighth grade. She believes the experience TC Central has at regionals will help the Lady Fighting Tigers finally get over the Sweet 16 hump.
“I feel like this year, with us (having been to regionals) so many times, we should be comfortable playing there,” she said. “I feel like this year, with our growth, we should be able to accomplish that task.”