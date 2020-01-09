TC Central at Winterboro: Lady Bulldogs look to open new court with win over rival Lady Fighting Tigers

Talladega County Central High School’s girls will face Class 1A, Area 9 foe Winterboro as the latter christens its new basketball court in the recently-opened Winterboro School this afternoon at 5:45.
The Lady Fighting Tigers (12-5, 6-0) earned their 10th consecutive win over the Lady Bulldogs on Dec. 13. TC Central won 57-53, rallying from a 14-point deficit in the final five minutes.
Winterboro last defeated TC Central 51-49 on Jan. 13, 2017.
The Lady Bulldogs (11-4, 4-1) enter the contest on a two-game winning streak featuring triumphs over Notasulga (58-44) and Victory Christian (51-6).
Here are four things to watch in tonight’s matchup between familiar foes in an unfamiliar venue:
Not looking in the past
TC Central head coach Robert Duncan said Thursday the struggles in his squad’s last meeting with Winterboro can be attributed to the ups and downs teams go through during the season.
“Sometimes good teams have to play through tough situations like that,” he said. “We’re not going to base anything on the last game. We’ve just got to have a game plan (and) go out and execute the game plan.
“We feel like we played pretty well. They just played well, and we’re expecting them to do the same tomorrow. They’re going to bring their A-game, and we’re just going to counter what they throw at us.”
Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith said not to put too much stock into how close the previous meeting was.
“It does a lot for the confidence, but our girls know that we did not get TC Central’s best game either,” he said. “You have to put things in perspective. Yes, they do have a little bit of confidence, but they do also know that TC Central’s going to come two or three times harder than they did the first time that they played them.”
That new court smell
Duncan said he expects both teams to be emotionally invested in the first contest on Winterboro’s new court.
“One thing about it, you can throw the (home court advantage) out of the way because they haven’t played on it and we haven’t played on it, either,” he said. “It’s about like playing on a neutral court. It’s just their home court, and they’ll have a home crowd. I’m sure they’ll be excited, but it’s going to boil down to playing basketball. Emotions will only carry you so far.”
Smith said it’s a great opportunity to face a rival team like TC Central to open the new gym.
“I think everybody’s going to be pumped up,” he said. “I think we’re probably going to get the best game from Talladega County Central that we’ve gotten all year. I know they’ll be pumped up as well. Most of our rivalry games are pumped.”
Staying the course
The Lady Fighting Tigers have yet to lose in area play this season, and Duncan said they’re in a good spot at this stage of the race toward the area tournament.
“We’re not in a must-win situation, but it’s imperative to go ahead and take care of your area games early and know what your fate is before the end of the season,” he said. “We’ve positioned ourselves to where we’re not in a ‘win-or-go-home’ situation … We realize Winterboro is always going to pose a competitive basketball game.”
For Smith and the Lady Bulldogs, there’s a sense of urgency when it comes to the game’s impact on area play.
“It’s a must-win game to win all the area games to force a coin toss in the situation that we’re in,” Smith said.
Turning point
Duncan said his team isn’t 100 percent healthy, but his players are healthier than they’ve been all year and they’re starting to turn the corner to where he’d like them to be at this point.
“We haven’t arrived yet, but we’re trying to get there,” he said. “As a coach, you just try to find times in the season for your team to peak, and we’re looking to try to get to that point now. I think the girls are kind of excited now because we’ve gotten to that second half and we’ve kind of got that down the home stretch coming. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
The Lady Bulldogs have a roster of seven players, roughly half the size of TC Central’s squad. Smith pointed to one player as crucial to the team’s success.
“Taniya Garrett has to be a huge asset for us to be victorious tomorrow,” he said.