Tanner Higgins, Vols eliminate Talladega

SYLACAUGA-- Tanner Higgins led a fourth quarter run to lift Central Clay County 64-58 in the semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 8 Tournament.
Higgins scored 11 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth to lead the Vols past the Tigers.
“I knew I had to step up and try to get as many buckets as I could,” Higgins said. “We needed to come back and we didn’t want this to be our last basketball game. We all came together; I just so happened to be the one to get open and hit the open shots. “
Central Clay County will take on Sylacauga in the area championship game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
“We are really excited about it,” Higgins said. “Our school isn’t really a basketball school, it’s a football school but we have really been turning up this basketball season. We are taking it one game at a time and we are trying to beat everyone that comes our way.”
Talladega led 48-45 going into the final period, but they were unable to withstand Higgins and the Vols. Higgins sparked a 14-2 run which helped Central Clay County take control of the game. Higgins scored eight points during the run which included back-to-back 3’s which gave the Vols a 55-50 lead. Elisha McNeil capped off the run with a layup to give the Vols a 59-50.
“I just didn’t want to go home,” Higgins said. “I love hooping. I just got in a mode where I couldn’t miss.”
The Tigers were able to cut the lead to 59-54 on a layup by Durquavion Truss, but that’s as close as they would get as McNeil sealed the victory for the Vols when he connected on a three-point play to increase the lead to 63-54 with 29.1 seconds left in the game.
“We lost it in the fourth quarter,” Talladega head coach Ryan Dawson said. “We got some turnovers but we weren’t able to convert them into baskets. We missed those layups, they had kids to go down on the other end and hit big shots. They hit 3s and they created some open opportunities for (Jayce Maxwell) and (Clayton Yates) to hit some big 3s. We struggled to score… the basket closed up on us.”
Talladega finished the season with an 11-14 record. The Tigers ended the season by losing five out of their last six games. For the Tigers, this is their first time not advancing past the area tournament since the 2016 season when they fell to Central Clay County.
Truss led the way for Talladega with 17 points. Truss is one of the five seniors that the Tigers are losing.
“Durquavion Truss, I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to coach him since seventh grade,” Dawson said. “He gave us all he had tonight. He had 17 points, he had some great assists. He dropping it off and getting the big guys involved. He played well defensively. I’m really going to hate to see him go. Traveon Traylor is a two-year starter as well and a senior. We have five seniors and I’m going to hate to see all five of them go.”