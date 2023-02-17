Tamara Kidd named director of AIDB regional center

Tamara Kidd has been named Director of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Talladega Regional Center.
A native of Anniston, Kidd attended Auburn University where she received a bachelor of science in human development and family studies and a master’s in education with a concentration in rehabilitation counseling. She went on to become a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor.
“We are so excited that Tamara Kidd will be leading the Talladega Regional Center team,” said Isaac Beavers, executive director of AIDB’s Office of Field Services. “She is well-regarded by AIDB consumers and staff for her hard work and dedication.”
“My love for AIDB, and particularly the consumers that I have had the pleasure of serving, is what has kept me at the Talladega Regional Center,” said Kidd. “AIDB has made me a better person — it has changed the way I view life. Regional Centers are the hands and feet of AIDB, and, as director, I vow to continue to prepare our consumers to reach their limitless potential by providing superior staff, training, and programs for this area.”
Kidd began her career at AIDB as a social worker aide at the Talladega Regional Center, where she assisted with the money management program and with transporting consumers to appointments. Ten months later, she was promoted to social worker at the Talladega Regional Center. As a social worker, Kidd oversaw the money management program that assists consumers with budgeting. Through this program, four consumers have purchased homes and three of those consumers have paid for their homes in full.
She went on to become the program supervisor of Union Village, a partnership between AIDB and the Presbyterian Home for Children that offers a permanent supportive housing community for individuals who are deaf, blind, or deafblind. While Presbyterian Home for Children provides the brick-and-mortar structure of Union Village, staff at the AIDB Talladega Regional Center provide programs and services to the residents.