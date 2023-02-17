 Skip to main content
Tamara Kidd named director of AIDB regional center

Tamara Kidd has been named Director of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Talladega Regional Center. 

A native of Anniston, Kidd attended Auburn University where she received a bachelor of science in human development and family studies and a master’s in education with a concentration in rehabilitation counseling. She went on to become a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor.