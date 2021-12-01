Talladega's Truss selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week

Durquavion Truss earned The Daily Home Player of the Week honor after leading Talladega High School’s boys basketball team to a 3-0 record last week.
“I feel good, it’s a blessing,” Truss said. “I want to thank my teammates for helping me achieve this, especially RJ (Roderick Jones). Travion Traylor stepped up for us as well as Amari Webb. The entire team has put in a lot of work. We work every day in the weight room and run hard. I try to keep everybody on the right track and focused. I thank all of them, especially my coaches, for pushing me and giving me good speeches.”
Truss averaged 18.3 points, seven assists, five steals, and four rebounds in three wins last week.
Truss recorded 19 points, five assists, five rebounds, and four steals in Talladega’s 58-55 win over White Plains. The senior recorded a double-double in a 79-41 win over TC Central. Truss scored 14 points, dished out 11 assists and eight steals. The Tigers floor general filled the stat sheet as he recorded 22 points, five assists, five rebounds, and three steals in a 65-62 win over Lincoln.
“Before the games, I was nervous because I was thinking stuff, but I went out there and let the game come to me,” Truss said. “I didn’t try to force anything, I just played team ball.”
In the final game of the tournament against Lincoln, Truss showed that he could be the closer for the Tigers. Truss scored the final eight points of the game for the Tigers in their win over the Golden Bears.
Talladega head coach Ryan Dawson was pleased with the way Truss was able to bounce back after not playing his best in the first game of the season.
“He got in early foul trouble against Etowah, but in the Lincoln tournament, he was a difference-maker,” Dawson said. “He controlled the pace of the game. In the last game of the tournament against Lincoln, he was definitely the difference-maker. When Roderick Jones fouled out, he took control of the game. He hit some crucial 3’s in the first half. He was a floor general in the second, third, and fourth quarters. He hit some big free throws, and he played some great defense. That’s to be expected from him because he is a two-year starter, it’s his senior year, and we expect him to do those things.”
The Tigers also proved that they could get stops late in games. Talladega earned wins over White Plains and Lincoln by getting a stop in the closing seconds of the contest.
"We just had to communicate with each other, get our rotations right and keep our legs in shape,” Truss said. “Whoever gets tired, we have to make sure to get them a break so they can get back into the game and keep going.”
Truss said he feels pressure to get Talladega back as one of the top teams in 5A after having a subpar season last year. Talladega fell in the Class 5A sub-regional last season.
“It’s a lot of pressure on me,” Truss said. “I have to step up my leadership. I have to keep trying to keep them on the right track. It’s going to be hard, but if I keep the team on the right track, we should be ok.”
Truss and the Tigers have lofty expectations this season. Truss said he wants to lead the Tigers back to the Final Four in Birmingham for the third time in four years.
“We want to get that ring,” We have to sacrifice our team and keep working hard. We can’t give up and have to stay together as a team.”