Talladega's Trinity Webb earns Player of the Week honors

Trinity Webb was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Talladega High School’s girls basketball team to a 3-0 record and the Talladega County Basketball Tournament championship during a seven-day span.
“I’m happy to be the Player of the Week,” Webb said. “I thank my teammates for trusting me to have the ball in my hands in crucial times during games.”
Webb was dominant for the Tigers as she averaged 26 points and 13 rebounds per game in three contests last week. Webb scored 32 points and 18 rebounds in a 68-45 win over B.B. Comer. She also recorded four assists, three steals, and three blocks.
Webb recorded 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in a 46-34 win over Childersburg in the semifinals. The sophomore saved her best game for the championship game as she scored 31 points in a 56-46 win over TC Central.
“In our game against Comer I started out slow, but eventually in the second half we began to pick it up,” Webb said. “I scored more points and we came back and won the game. In the semifinals against Childersburg, I didn’t score like I did the first night but we won because of our defense. The championship game was close all the way through, but we were able to go on a run to end the game. I scored 31 that night, so that was my best game I would say.”
Webb said that the team went into the championship game with extra motivation. TC Central blew out Talladega 62-45 in December.
“I know we had to come back and get revenge,” Webb said. “We are not going to let a team beat us twice and we knew that we had to win the county. That was in our head to win the county. We did what we had to do, which is run them because they are not as fast as us. We also knew that we had to play hard defense because they have good players.”
With Webb drawing the opposing team’s best defender every night other players like Houston Goins have taken advantage. Goins averaged 18 points per game in the first two games of the county tournament last week before just scoring five points against TC. Webb said she and Goins have great chemistry on the court.
“It’s great because last year we had a point guard, but I feel like the one we have this year is different,” Webb said. “We connect more, we are a duo. We really connect on the court. She is a junior this year and next year she will be a senior which I’m not proud about.”
Webb and the Tigers are elated about winning the county, but they still have several more goals that they want to accomplish in the next several weeks.
“Our next goal is to win the area,” Webb said. “We play our next area game on Friday against Clay Central. We need to win that game so that we can be 4-0 in the area. We want to win the area tournament, then get into the playoffs, and hopefully make it to the Final Four. That’s my plan.”
Last season, the Tigers fell to Carroll 39-35 in the opening game of the regional tournament. Even though Webb is disappointed with the outcome from last season’s regional game she believes the team learned from it.
“We should have won that game,” Webb said. “This year we know what we have to do. The way we lost last year we should have never lost. We have to start out strong and continue to play strong throughout the game.”