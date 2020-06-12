Talladega's Kobe Simmons will continue basketball career at Southern Union

TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s Kobe Simmons has found his home for the next two years.
Simmons recently signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball at Southern Union Community College in Wadley.
The two-time Class 4A Player of the Year felt Southern Union was the best fit for him.
“I feel like that is the best opportunity for me to continue my basketball career,” Simmons said. “It is a great opportunity for me to go DI (Division I). I didn’t have any DI offers, so I decided to go play JUCO for two years and then go see about the other two years of college.”
Simmons had offers from several JUCOs as well as a Division II offer from Auburn University in Montgomery. The Talladega graduate said some Division I programs had an interest in him, but they didn’t offer him a scholarship.
Simmons feels playing for coach Ron Radford at Southern Union will help him accomplish his goals.
“I feel like playing for him would give me a great opportunity to go play Division I ball, and hopefully, play in the G League or the NBA,” Simmons said. “I feel like it is a great opportunity to play at Southern Union.”
Simmons had a huge 2019-20 campaign for the Tigers.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 19.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Simmons played a major role in leading 2019 champion Talladega back to the 4A state title game this winter.
The reigning 4A Player of the Year scored 25 points, snagged six rebounds and recorded three steals in a 4A Northeast Regional championship game victory over Anniston. Simmons was named the tournament MVP.
Former Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said Simmons is well-deserving of this honor.
“He will do great down there in a college setting,” Miller said. “He has the size and athletic skills to be a great college player. He comes to play every day. He never takes a game or practice off, and that’s what it takes to be a good college player. He works to improve his game. This is going to be a good experience for Kobe.”
Simmons finished his career as the most decorated player in Talladega history.
In his three seasons on varsity, he averaged 15 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. During his varsity career, Talladega won 73 games and three regional championships, made three Final Four appearances, claimed a state championship and was a state runner-up.
Overall, Talladega has made four straight trips to the Final Four.
“I feel like that was the best career that anyone could have in high school,” he said. “I didn’t get Mr. Basketball, but I was a two-time Player of the Year, and that is hard to accomplish.”
Simmons said he is grateful for everyone who played a role in making his dream of playing college basketball into a reality.
“I would like to thank my family and friends,” Simmons said. “I would like to thank my teammates and my coaches because without them, this would not be possible. I also want to thank God because I wouldn’t be in this position without him.”