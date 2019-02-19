TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Zaxby’s has apparently fallen victim to a telephone scam, according to police.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, someone claiming to be from the corporate office called the Talladega location Saturday night.
The caller said he was cooperating with a federal investigation and needed the employee at the other end of the line to do three things: Pull that location’s financial records, check all the fire extinguishers and then purchase $3,000 worth of prepaid Walmart gift cards.
The employee complied with the first two requests, hung up, went to Walmart and obtained the cards, Thompson said. He then called back and read the card numbers to person the on the line.
“After he did that, he knew something wasn’t right” and called the police, Thompson said.
A freeze was put on all the cards so that they could not be used.
The case remained under investigation by Talladega police Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.