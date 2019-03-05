Seven women represented Talladega city government in Pelham this week at the inaugural Women Leading in Government conference. Pelham City Manager Gretchen DiFante organized the Alabama Chapter of Women Leading in Government and is acting president, according to a press release.
“Speakers at the conference (included) city and county employees, but most notable was Karen Pinkos, the current president of the International City/County Management Association as well as the current city manager of El Cerrito, California,” the release said. “In attendance were many women who serve in many differing roles in city/county government. Most of these women are in positions of leadership.”
Above is the Talladega contingent, comprising executive assistant Kelsey Gallahar, administrative assistant Angie Lackey, purchasing agent and safety coordinator Renae Blackburn, executive assistant Kim Gaddy, acting city clerk Joanna Medlen, finance director Romy Stamps and city manager Beth Cheeks, with Pinkos and DiFante.