Talladega woman who threatened teacher jailed on probation violation

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega woman who pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats after saying she was going to kill her child’s teacher on Facebook is back in jail after violating the terms of her probation.
Anna Jordan Ford, 33, pleaded guilty in October and was sentenced to seven years in prison, suspended, with 24 months probation.
According to court documents, one of the conditions of her probation was she was not allowed to maintain any active social media accounts, including “Facebook, Snapchat or Instagram.”
According to a report from her probation officer, in May “Ford resumed posting on her Facebook account (and), in June, this officer was reviewing Ford’s media accounts (and) became aware of the activity.
“On June 11, Ford reported to the probation office, (and) when asked about her Facebook activity, she replied that she resumed use in reference to photos concerning her grandmother. Ford stated that both her and her daughter were using the account. The officer did not recall posts referencing Ford’s grandmother or Ford’s daughter.”
Ford was arrested June 11 and was ordered by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff to serve 30 days in the Talladega Metro Jail from the date of her arrest. She is due to be released July 10.
In a public post on her own Facebook page, Ford wrote in March of 2018, “I don't think people understand the extreme a parent(s) will go when it comes to their child(ren)... So, when I feel like mine is being mistreated, not getting what she should/needs, or someone is just being straight hateful to my baby just BC or out of spite bc you don't like her mother, Aj Ford, you're going or have gone too far... So here's what it will come down too... I'm done talking about it..I'm done asking for you to please STOP, but I'm going to tell you what is going to happy if you keep ((f---ing)) (& I won't apologize for my language) with my baby... what will happen is I will put a round at 2,700 feet per f---ing second into the medulla at the base of your s---ty ass brain and you'll be dead from the neck down before your body even knows it. NO THIS IS NOT A THREAT EITHER. Y'all will get enough of messing with or bullying someone's child. Esp when you're supposed to be someone your child should feel safe with #cough #COUGH & it's Sunday night and your baby is already crying about not wanting to go to a certain place in the morning. 😡😠👿
*** Now let me find out one more thing happens to my child.... (Verbally, physically or mentally)
Unapologetically,
Anna Jordan Ford”
(Except for the profanity, the post is reproduced here exactly as it was visible to anyone with a Facebook account)
Talladega City Schools officials notified police of the post, and Graham Elementary School was placed on lockdown the morning Ford posted the statement quoted above. Ford was arrested later that afternoon.
After she pleaded guilty, Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens said she most likely would have been sentenced to prison if one of the victims had not asked for leniency on her behalf.